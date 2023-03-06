‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Spoilers for Episode 7

In the last week before Hometown Dates, Zach Shallcross has tough choices to make on “The Bachelor.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 27 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

Shallcross and his final nine contestants headed to Estonia during last week’s episode. The 26-year-old was making up for lost time after recovering from COVID-19. He went on a group date and one-on-one dates with Charity Lawson and Ariel Frenkel. He ended up saying his goodbyes to Jess Girod and Aly Jacobs.

The remaining women vying for Shallcross’ heart are:

Ariel Frenkel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Brooklyn Willie, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Charity Lawson, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Greer Blitzer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine Izzo, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

Where is the cast headed? Who goes on the final one-on-one dates of the season? Does Greer Blitzer ever return? Who will make it through to Hometown Dates?

Here is what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross’ Journey for Love Continues in Budapest

Shallcross’ international journey for love continues.

“Zach and the seven remaining women head to the charming city of Budapest, Hungary, where the stakes are higher than ever,” ABC teased a press release.

While in the city, the leading man will go on his final group date and one-on-one dates of the season. As he said in the promo, “I’ve got strong feelings for all these women.”

But not everyone will survive the week.

“After a week of scenic overlooks, mystical mentalists and hot air balloon rides, not everyone will end up with a rose as Zach comes one week closer to finding the one,” ABC revealed in the episode’s logline.

Kaity Biggar Joins Zach Shallcross for a Poetic Date

To kick off the week in Budapest, Kaity Biggar joins Zach Shallcross on a one-on-one date. According to a press release, the duo will “pen romantic poems and explore the city while learning more about each other in the process.”

Reality Steve tweeted that the duo will head to Fisherman’s Bastion during their date.

The couple went on their first one-on-one date before saying goodbye to the Bachelor Mansion. The duo enjoyed an overnight date at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, donning matching pajamas for a tent sleepover.

With screenshots on Reddit seemingly confirming Biggar wins the season, it is safe to assume she receives the date rose.

Mentalist Labib Malik Joins Zach Shallcross on an ‘Emotional’ Group Date

Emotions are running high on Shallcross’ final group date of the season. According to an ABC press release, “A group date featuring mentalist Labib Malik gets emotional, causing some to question their connection with Zach.”

In an Instagram promo for the episode, Malik tells the women, “I’m going to read your mind.”

The women on the group date, as seen in a promo, are:

Ariel Frenkel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Charity Lawson, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Katherine Izzo, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

During the date’s cocktail party, Gabi Elnicki opens up about how she is doing. “I have weird spells of emotions. I think the hardest part for me is, like, there’s only so much I can do. And like, I don’t know,” she tearfully tells her fellow contestants in an Instagram promo.

She admits in a confessional to feeling insecure, pondering if her flaws and perfectionism will prove too much for Shallcross.

“If this is too much for Zach and he does not want to move forward in this relationship, I’ll be crushed,” she adds in the clip.

In the promo, Elnicki admits during one-on-one time with Shallcross that she is struggling to process the experience.

She tells him in a preview, “I do really like you and I do really want you to meet my family.”

Elnicki is not the only one struggling with the impending rose ceremony.

“You have made me feel chosen and so I have no doubt with you,” Charity Lawson tells Shallcross in the preview. But she adds in a confessional, “It’s sometimes hard for me to trust that I’m making the right choices. That doesn’t mean I don’t want this.”

Among the four women, Katherine Izzo is the farthest out from her one-on-one date. She expresses concern over her lack of time with Shallcross.

In the preview, she admits in a confessional, “I don’t want to feel like I’m constantly trying to fight for myself.”

She opens up about her feelings during one-on-one time with Shallcross.

“I know how good I feel about you and I. I want that forever,” she tells him in the preview. She tearfully adds in the clip, “We’ve gone so long without seeing each other.”

In response, Shallcross says, “That uncertainty feeling, that does make me nervous.”

Greer Blitzer Returns After Quarantining

Greer Blitzer makes her grand return on “The Bachelor,” with ABC teasing “one woman reenters the picture.”

As Reality Steve revealed on Twitter, Blitzer contracted COVID-19 and missed out on the week in Estonia.

Bachelor Nation saw host Jesse Palmer break the news during episode 6, explaining, “Unfortunately, Greer is also feeling a bit under the weather.”

After Shallcross asked how she was doing, the host added, “She feels fine, asymptomatic and she’s just in the room quarantining.”

This week’s preview shows Blitzer excitedly reuniting with Shallcross. She declares in the clip, “I’m back baby.”

The 24-year-old is seen hugging Shallcross in the promo, before telling him, “I do see something between us.”

While it remains to be seen if she ever reunites with the other women, Blitzer does not appear to go on any dates throughout the week based on previews. Reality Steve reported she does get eliminated during this week, but did not report if it is before the rose ceremony.

Zach Shallcross & Brooklyn Willie Take Their ‘Love to New Heights’

Brooklyn Willie gets invited on her second one-on-one date of the season. As ABC teased in a press release, their “date takes love to new heights.”

This week’s preview shows the duo riding in a hot air balloon and soaking in a thermal bath. As the 25-year-old tells Shallcross in the clip, “To fall in love with you has been nothing short of amazing.”

However, Reality Steve reported that Willie gets involved in drama in the later episodes of this season. Viewers saw her clash with Katherine Izzo in episode 6, after Izzo pulled Shallcross aside for a kiss before he left on a one-on-one date with Charity Lawson.

“Just heard she was a pot stirrer and was in the middle of a lot of drama,” Reality Steve wrote. The blogger added, “But from all I’ve been told, just liked to instigate things that seemingly would keep her on TV.”

In an Instagram promo of their date, the duo discuss who Shallcross could meet during a potential Hometown Date.

“I do believe you marry the family, you know? So, while you’re not meeting my biological dad, you will meet the man who raised me. Sorry, I get so emotional talking about my family,” Willie tearfully told Shallcross in the clip. She added, “I told myself I didn’t want to bring someone back into their lives until I knew it was someone I truly saw a future with.”

Shallcross asked for some time to “just breathe,” in the clip. While getting emotional, he questioned himself in a confessional, “Who am I to be in that house?”

Willie went on her first one-on-one date in the Bahamas. As viewers watched, she joined Shallcross for an ATV ride before arriving at a secluded beach where they had a steamy swim in the ocean. Their date took a serious turn during the night portion, where Willie opened up about having experienced domestic violence.

He decides against meeting her family, eliminating Willie during their one-on-one date, according to Reality Steve. In a promo for the episode, Shallcross presumably says to Willie, “You deserve love I can’t give you.”

Zach Shallcross Decides Who Heads to Hometown Dates

With Hometown dates next week, Shallcross must narrow his final seven women down to just four.

According to Reality Steve, the eliminated women are:

Brooklyn Willie, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Greer Blitzer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Katherine Izzo, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

The blogger reported Brooklyn Willie gets sent home during her one-on-one date.

That means the Bachelor is headed back to the United States, meeting the families of his top four contestants.

According to Reality Steve, Shallcross will visit:

Gabi Elnicki in Vermont

Ariel Frenkel in New York City

Charity Lawson in Columbus, Georgia

Kaity Biggar in Austin, Texas

