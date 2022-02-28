‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 8: Hometown Dates

It is time for Clayton Echard to meet the parents and for the first time since the start of the pandemic, “The Bachelor” will be traveling to the hometowns of the final four women.

In episode 7, the 28-year old said goodbye to Eliza Isichei, Genevieve Parisi, Mara Agreat, Sarah Hamrick and Teddi Wright.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 26 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

The remaining four contestants vying for Echard’s heart are:

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Serene Russell, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Susie Evans, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Echard Visits Susie Evans’ Hometown in Virginia

Echard’s first hometown date is in Virginia to meet Susie Evans’ family. According to Reality Steve, this date took place on November 2, 2021.

During the day portion, the 28-year-old took Echard to learn jiu-jitsu. As she said in the promo, “Jiu-jitsu is something that I’m passionate about. I’m really excited that I get to share this with him.”

Harkening back to shrimpgate between eliminated contestants Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan, the Missouri-native learns about a move called “shrimping.”

“We just can’t get away from shrimp,” he tells Evans. He adds during a confessional, “I’ve had shrimp follow me throughout this entire journey. It’s never going away apparently.”

Echard Visits Rachel Recchia’s Hometown in Orlando, Florida

Echard’s second hometown date is in Orlando, Florida to get to know Rachel Recchia’s family.

The date was filmed on November 4, 2021, according to Reality Steve. He revealed the pair visited King’s Landing to go kayaking.

In a promo, the 25-year-old warns Echard her dad will be his toughest critic.

Echard Visits Serene Russell’s Hometown in Oklahoma City

Echard’s third hometown date is with Serene Russell in her hometown of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. According to Reality Steve, the pair went bungee jumping during their November 6, 2021 date.

The 80-foot fall was a part of the obstacle course they did.

“Just doing the obstacle course can kind of tie into, like, a relationship,” Echard said in a clip of the date. “And as you go higher and higher up and farther into the journey, it becomes a little bit more scary because the emotions do become involved.”

For Russell, she said in the preview, “It’s just so sweet to get to bring Clayton to the place that I grew up and I’m just so excited for that.”

Echard Visits Gabby Windey’s Hometown of Denver, Colorado

For his final hometown date, Echard visits Gabby Windey’s family in Denver Colorado. According to Reality Steve, their date took place on November 8, 2021.

They go on a “hike in the Rockies,” the episode’s description teases.

The Bachelor faces a tough critic in Windey’s grandfather. “Obviously, I care about my granddaughter a lot, so – She’s a good kid. You better be good to her,” he is seen telling Echard in a promo.

In a confessional, he adds, “Clayton is not good enough for Gabriela. I don’t give a d*** about anything else.”

While later getting approval from Windey to be “honest,” he appears to tell his granddaughter, “I think he’s full of s***. All I have to say is make sure before you make that final step. I’ll be really pissed.”

The 30-year-old is then seen running out of her house crying.

3 Women Travel to Iceland

Echard must narrow his remaining women down from four to three going into fantasy suite dates. As ABC teases, “Will Clayton have to send home someone he’s falling in love with?”

Reality Steve is reporting he sends home Serene Russell and the remaining three women – Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia and Susie Evans – head to Iceland.

In a promo for the remainder of the season, Echard can be heard telling what appears to be his final two women, “I was in love with her and I am in love with each of you and I was also intimate with both of you.”

Recchia appears to be crying on the stairs, saying, “You can’t be in love with three people, you cannot. I’ve never felt pain like this before.”

Later talking to his parents, Echard reveals, “Nobody wants to be here anymore.”

