‘Bachelorette’ Winner Faces New Scandal & Fans Go Wild

Fans of “The Bachelorette” have one more episode for season 19 to look forward to, and spoilers suggest it will be a wild one. Both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are down to just one man, and everybody will see how things play out on Tuesday, September 20. Now, an alleged ex-girlfriend of one of the final men has just revealed potentially game-changing information about the relationship she shared with this “Bachelorette” contestant.

Warning! Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead!

This Suitor Already Faced Drama Related to His Past

As “The Bachelorette” viewers know, only Erich Schwer and Tino Franco remain as Windey and Recchia face their final rose ceremonies. According to spoiler king, blogger Reality Steve, both pairs leave the final rose ceremony in love and looking toward their futures. Since then, however, Franco and Recchia have apparently ended their romance. Schwer and Windey remain together, spoilers indicate, although it’s not known for certain if they got engaged.

Within the past week, Schwer came under fire for a yearbook photo from his past. The photo from the 2011 yearbook showed him in blackface, and it immediately went viral online. It did not take Schwer long to post an apology for the offensive yearbook photo to his Instagram page. Now, however, he has a new fire to put out, thanks to a woman who says she’s his ex-girlfriend.

The Allegations Are Causing an Uproar Among Fans

A string of screenshots shared on the @bachelornation.scoop Instagram account break down the situation. A woman named Amanda reached out to the person running the account and provided a lengthy explanation, screenshots of texts, and photos showing her with Schwer before he did “The Bachelorette.” What she says is that she had been dating Schwer for a few months, and on March 10, he told her he was offered the chance to be a contestant on season 19.

“He insisted it was all acting and it would be as if he was just going out of town for a few weeks,” Amanda explained. “He wanted a fresh start and a new career path because he was unhappy with his,” she recalled. She shared she told him she would not wait around for him, and on March 22, he reached out again. She detailed that she received two dozen roses and texts about how he couldn’t stop thinking about her. By the next day when she responded, he had seemingly handed over his phone for filming. She did not hear from him again until July 10, the day before “The Bachelorette” premiered.

“I am so sorry Amanda, what I did was terrible, I don’t expect you to ever forgive me. I just want you to know I think about you all the time and you really deserve the best. I won’t ever forgive myself I hope [you] find happiness and everything you deserve,” the text from Schwer read, according to the screenshot shared. The last slide in the jaw-dropping Instagram post showed a collage of photos showing Amanda with Schwer. Amanda explained she saw this July text from him as a “sad attempt to save himself from anything to harm his newfound fame and reputation,” and she doesn’t believe Schwer had “any good intentions going on this show and I don’t believe anything to have changed.” She added, “He wanted the clout and he got it.”

Fans Are Buzzing Over This Drama

Screenshots of the post with Amanda’s information quickly landed on Reddit as well, and “The Bachelorette” fans have plenty to say about it. “The fact that he was only on the show for clout makes it all the clearer why his strategy on night 1 was to get close to both ladies,” someone suggested.

Some “Bachelorette” fans questioned whether Amanda’s information is legitimate. Interestingly, however, it seems the same Amanda shared an Instagram post on May 25, captured by the @bachelorwhatever Instagram account at the time, with the caption, “how I smile knowing im not getting engaged for clout.” It did not take long for a photo of that former photo and caption to hit Reddit as well.

Often, massive scoop like this comes via Reality Steve. As of this writing, he has not referenced this situation directly. However, right as the Instagram post and Reddit thread started gaining traction, he tweeted, “A live look at current state of the Bachelorette season as we know it,” and he included a GIF of a dumpster on fire. It seems pretty clear the tweet was regarding this new Schwer scandal.

There is definitely more to come on this scandal. Will Schwer speak out and try to counter this apparent ex-girlfriend’s claims? How will Windey respond to the allegations? Can Schwer and Windey overcome this? “The Bachelorette” fans will be quite curious to see what comes next with this situation.