Fans React to Ethan Kang Campaigning to be the First Asian ‘Bachelor’

There is always a lot of talk about being on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” for the right reasons. Every season, at least one or two contestants is called out for being on the show just to sell their brand or to be the next lead. Usually, they are easy to spot.

On season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” a contestant who many fans thought was on the show solely to find love with Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, surprised Bachelor Nation by tweeting producer, Mike Fleiss, and asking to star as the next “Bachelor.”

Ethan Kang Wants to Be the First Asian Bachelor

The tweet was surprising to many fans, who simply never thought of Kang that way. As Showbiz CheatSheet describes, “Many fans adored Ethan in season 19, who was extremely respectful toward Rachel Recchia. Now, it seems he’s vying to become the next star.”

A screen shot on Reddit of the tweet shows that Kang contacted Producer, Mike Fleiss on August 17 at 8:24 p.m. with the following message: “If @SimuLiu can become the first Marvel superhero, then how about the first Asian Bachelor?” What we thinkin? #manifest #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation I’m a man of the people.”

One Reddit user responded, “OK he basically ruined it for himself because no one that has become the bachelor has ever campaigned for themselves to become it.” Another fan posted, “Yeah. I would have been into the idea but this makes it icky. Bit desperate no?”

“yeah he’s not doing himself any favors” another commenter wrote. But not everyone felt the same way. One poster claimed, “Realistically many men go on the show to hopefully be the next bachelor. They just don’t say it, I respect his honesty over a guy who got a good edit and is pretending like that’s not the end goal.”

Kang Is on the Internet Campaign Trail

Kang not only tweeted Mike Fleiss asking to be the new Bachelor, but he also started campaigning on Instagram. In a lengthy post, the advertising executive wrote, “As a Korean-American man I want to say how truly honored I am to be the first full Asian-American to make it this far on The Bachelorette. With that said, why has it taken this damn long? As the only Asian male this season, it made me think: where’s the Asian representation? @bachelornation I believe love should never be discriminated by shape, color, creed, or sexual orientation!”

The post generated a slew of comments along the lines of “Ethan for bachelor!!! Thanks for keeping it classy!!” and “ETHAN 4 BACHELOR!!!!! There’s no other choice.” One Instagram user posted, “@bacheloretteabc @bachelorabc come on! Give the people what they want for once #ethanforbachelor👏🙌 we are sick of the same person year after year. Representation matters!”

For those who have quickly jumped on the bandwagon to support Kang’s run for Bachelor, some fans have asked them to proceed with caution. Certain posters are reminding avid Kang fans what happened when everyone clamored for men like Juan Pablo to be the next lead after only seeing him on screen for a few fleeting moments.

One poster commented, “we know nothing about this man other than he’s lactose intolerant and called Tino a baby back bitch.” Another agreed, writing, “I would love Ethan for Bachelor but he’s had less than 10 minutes of screen time.”

Another commenter asserted, “I’ve somehow seen people say they love him so much and he’d be a great bachelor ommggg… uhh are we watching the same show? Because I’ve barely seen anything of him and people are acting like they want him to be the lead for any other reason than the fact that he’s Asian. I’m not against an Asian being the bachelor.. But i don’t think the simple fact that’s he’s Asian should make him the bachelor. No more Matt or Clayton’s, please ffs. I can’t even remember the last time we had a good bachelor.”

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, “ABC won’t announce who the next lead of The Bachelor is until The Bachelorette Season 19 ends.” So fans will have to wait a little longer to see if Kang’s campaigning pays off.

