‘Golden Bachelor’ Fan Favorite Still Texts Gerry Turner: ‘I’ll Always Be There’

Faith Martin is speaking out about the relationship she formed with Gerry Turner on “The Golden Bachelor.”

On the June 5 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Martin said that she’s still in touch with her ex, even though he ended things with her. She told the outlet that the two text “every now and then.”

“I’ll always be there. We had that shared experience, all of us did, so we’re bonded for life. I think it’s important that we all do that, because wasn’t it honestly quite an adventure? For Leslie and me and Theresa too, I think it was even so much more intense,” Martin said.

Turner ended up proposing to Theresa Nist on the show’s finale and the two got married in a televised wedding in January 2024. Three months later, however, they announced their decision to divorce.

Faith Martin Doesn’t ‘Think’ She Would Date Gerry Turner Again

It’s no secret that Martin was heartbroken when Turner ended things with her on “The Golden Bachelor.”

“Right now I’m numb. It’s gonna be a while before I figure it — if I ever figure it out,” she said while leaving the “Bachelor” mansion. “Maybe it was just all in my own head. I don’t know. I felt like we connected on a level where I was ready to marry the dude, you know? I wanted so much more for me. And I wanted so much more for my kids — for them to see me have that. Maybe it’s just not in the cards for me,” she added.

Although Martin acknowledges that she and Turner had something unique, she doesn’t see herself dating him in the future.

“I don’t think I would,” Martin said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I love Gerry. I thought there was something so different about him that I totally appreciated. Honestly speaking, we were pretty darn compatible in a lot of ways… As much as I felt for him, my intuition would lead me to believe that it’s probably [for the best],” she continued.

“I probably could’ve married Gerry and we’d probably be pretty darn happy. I guess knowing what I know now, I think he really comes from an analytical side instead of leading his life with his heart, and that just doesn’t work for me. I feel like he made a decision out of the logical choice and not his heart. I lead my whole life with my heart,” she added.

Faith Martin Has Been Fairly Supportive of Gerry Turner

He may have broken her heart on national television, but Turner seems to have the full support of Martin.

In November 2023, before the “Golden Bachelor” wedding aired on ABC, Martin took to social media to defend her ex.

“Faith let me tell you girl. I know u can now see the episodes of the bachelor! You can now see how you’re better off with out him! See how what he said to you he said to multiple women with the excuse that’s how he felt at the moment! Really I wonder now that he picked Theresa how he’s going to feel a few days later or whenever he sees another women! I feel for her too,” one fan commented on Martin’s Instagram post in November 2023.

“It’s a very strange scenario to be in. He did his best to navigate his feelings. It’s truly impossible to see it objectively…until you’re in his shoes. He did the best he could do to find the woman for him. We all knew that going in. No one can be blamed for how they feel. We are all mature adults. And we will all be okay! It’s never a bad thing to be loved. Even if it’s short lived! I have no regrets. I don’t think any of us do,” Martin wrote in response.

