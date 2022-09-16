Famous Actor Used ‘The Bachelor’ As Inspiration for New ‘Douchebag’ Movie Character

It’s no secret that many celebrities are huge fans of “The Bachelor” – often in a love it/hate it type of way – just like many Bachelor Nation enthusiasts. One of those celebrities is Justin Long.

Long Performed Like a ‘Performer’

Known for his roles in “Live Free or Die Hard” with Bruce Willis, the cult-classic horror movie, “Drag Me to Hell” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” with Ben Stiller, Long has a lengthy acting resume. He recently added a new comedy/horror movie to that resume called “Barbarian.”

In a September 9 interview with The Wrap, Long, who is an avid “Bachelor/Bachelorette” fan, admitted that he modeled his “douche-y” character in the film after an amalgam of unlikeable Bachelor Nation cast members. Long admitted, ““I notice on those [Bachelor] shows that, they’re some obviously very nice people and very, they’re all different types of people on that, but there’s a type of guy that presents very obviously. And they perform whether they think it’s cool or romantic, they’re performing. I like the idea that this guy doesn’t really know who he is.”

According to The Wrap, “Long described the character as ‘a narcissist,’ someone who behaves differently depending on who he is talking with. (This is exemplified by a scene in the movie where he reconnects with a high-school friend after being publicly shamed.)”

Long explained, “That was fun to play around with, a guy who’s always shape-shifting and different douche-y versions of himself.” Long never identified any particular Bachelor Nation cast member as his inspiration.

Long Mocked and Disparaged Tino Franco

On the September 10 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, called “Justin Long Can’t Stand Tino on The Bachelorette,” Long used many of the same adjectives to describe the suitors on the current season of “The Bachelorette” that he used to describe his ‘douche-y” character in “Barbarian.”

Long told the podcast hosts “those guys, well they perform a lot. They’re performing cool guy, or romantic, or whatever it is. And, there’s a lot of performers this year”

When the hosts asked Long what he thinks is going to happen in the Finale Part 2, after watching the previews from Finale Part 1, Long began ripping into Tino Franco. “I can’t imagine Tino making it through another week without doing something wild and dark,” he expressed. He then contorted his face to try to imitate Franco telling Recchia that he was in love with her. Long and the hosts ultimately determined that Franco just said that to get out of talking about his “hostile” parents.

Many viewers really enjoyed the podcast and approved of Long’s perspectives. One viewer wrote, “So awesome to hear Justin’s comments!!! I agree with his viewpoints so much!!!” Another posted, “I vote Justin needs his own Bachelorette podcast.”

A Reddit thread about the podcast also generated some favorable comments. One poster wrote, “I was hoping this would get posted. Justin was too funny! Loved this one.” Another Redditor commented, “Justin is spot on. Loved his takes. He seems like such a chill dude too.”

Fans can tune into see what really happened with Franco and Recchia, and all the other drama, on Tuesday, September 20 on ABC.

