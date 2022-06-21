Famous ‘Bachelor’ Couple Wins over $1 Million in 1 Weekend

It’s not easy to win a million dollars in a weekend, especially if you’ve already been busted cheating in the past. But that is exactly what Bachelor stars Tanner Tolbert and wife, Jade, did during the June 2022 DraftKings’ U.S. Open Golf Millionaire Maker DFS contest.

Remember Jade and Tanner?

Most people know Jade and Tanner Tolbert from their fairy-tale romance and engagement on season two of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Jade (“Roper” at the time) was originally on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor” (season 19). Tanner Tolbert was on season 11 of “The Bachelorette” staring Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The pair had an instant attraction on BIP and were engaged by the end of the season. They tied the knot in 2016, and have remained happily married ever since. The Tolberts have three children together: daughter, Emerson, 4, son, Brooks, 2, and son, Reed, 1, reports Bachelor Nation.

So, How Did They Win $1 Million?!

Tanner Tolbert, a former contestant on reality-TV series “The Bachelor,” finished w/ the top score in DraftKings' $2.75 Millionaire U.S. Open contest. Tolbert was embroiled in a DFS controversy in 2020 after his wife won a $1 million contest. Her win was later rescinded. pic.twitter.com/itzs29zE2b — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 19, 2022

The fast answer: fantasy sports betting. According to Gaming Today, the Tolberts “won more than $1 million in DraftKings‘ U.S. Open Golf Millionaire Maker DFS contest this past weekend.” DraftKings is a daily fantasy sports and sportbook organization in which players can pay money to enter contests by predicting the outcomes of major sporting events, and win real cash in return if they are successful.

As reported in the DFS Daily Newsletter, which recapped the outcomes for the PGA contests that ended on June 19th, “Tolbert (ttolbert05 on DK) not only took 1st in the $15 GPP this week, he also finished: 5th, 7th, 10th, 13th, 25th and had 9 other entries in the Top 100. That’s 15% of the Top 100 entries and roughly $1.1M in prize money for one player.” Tolbert paid the $15 entry fee on 300 lineups, which is the max, reports Gaming Today. Think of it like betting the max on a slot machine; the more lines you bet, the better chance you have of winning.

What’s This About the Tolberts Cheating?

Many people are surprised that Tolbert was allowed to enter the contest, considering that “During the NFL Playoffs in 2020, Jade Roper Tolbert was initially announced as the $1 million winner of a DraftKings fantasy football contest, but it was determined that she and Tanner Tolbert had worked together to craft entries that hedged the DFS picks and violated rules on multiple accounts and collaboration. Jade’s entry was invalidated, and she was never awarded prize money,” explains Gaming Today.

Surprisingly, neither of the Tolberts were banned from competing in DraftKings’ events again, despite the controversy their cheating scandal caused two years ago. According to Gaming Today, “The backlash from that incident was swift, as many in the sports betting and fantasy sports communities criticized the reality TV couple for what was deemed clear cheating. Within a few months, Tanner was active again in fantasy sports, tweeting often about it and the NFL.”

Social media is confused as to how Tolbert was allowed to play, considering he and his wife’s past misconduct. One person tweeted, “Surprised he’s allowed to play again after that happened.” Another wrote, “Cant believe him and Jade are still allowed on the site.”

Fans are also questioning whether they cheated again. One Twitter user asked, “Could he have cheated here too?” to which another replied, “Yes he could have and is probably likely that he did. But surely didn’t make it as obvious as the last time.”

There has been no indication that cheating was involved at this time.