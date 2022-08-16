Fans Are Freaking Out: Famous Relative of ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Exposed

Viewers who were paying attention to “The Bachelorette” on Monday, August 15, may have noticed a familiar voice and a famous face during the previews for next week’s hometown visits. One of Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia’s frontrunners, Zach Shallcross, was shown at home with his family when the camera cut to a quick clip of “Family Guy” and “Seinfeld” star, Patrick Warburton.

Fans Were Freaking Out

Did anyone else see Patrick Warburton on that preview? My fiancé is telling me I’m wrong BUT IM RARELY WRONG #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/lpozNZVvYu — ʙ (@beefalternative) August 16, 2022

Fans all over social media were wanting to know if they had really just seen what they thought they saw. Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly tweeted “All signs point to yes! I have it on good authority that this is, in fact, Puddy (a.k.a. Patrick Warburton).”

The shocking preview had many fans buzzing about whether or not Shallcross is Warburton’s son. However, it turns out, they are actually uncle and nephew. Shallcross’ mother, Megan Warburton Shallcross, is Patrick Warburton’s sister, according to The Famous People.

Warburton is well-known for playing David Puddy on “Seinfeld” from 1995 to 1998, according to IMDB. He also starred on the hit sitcom, “Rules of Engagement” from 2007 to 2013. He has additionally entertained fans of animation as the voice of Joe Swanson in “Family Guy” for the past 23 years, as well as providing the voice of Kronk in Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “the Emperor’s New School,” IMDB reports.

Speculations Were Already Happening

It seems that some amateur sleuths on Reddit actually figured out the connection a week before the preview aired. A Reddit user posted on August 8, “I just found out Zach’s uncle is Patrick Warburton who voiced Kronk (also Puddy on Seinfeld or the voice of Royal Pain from Sky High and a ton of other things like Space Force). Ever since I can totally hear Kronk in Zach’s voice and I want to hear him say “Oh, right. The rose. The rose from Rachel, the rose chosen especially for me from Rachel, Rachel’s rose.”

When another user asked, “How does one figure this out?” another (not the original poster) replied “His family is on his Instagram a lot (including his uncle) his moms maiden name is Warburton, kinda just pieces together.”

There’s a Definite Spark

The speculations have officially been confirmed now, thanks to the “Bachelorette” preview for hometowns. On the same episode where the Warburton bomb was dropped, Shallcross received a rose from Recchia during their second one-on-one date. It was one of four roses she gave out to the men she wanted to continue on in the competition.

Making it to the final four means the Bachelorette will meet the suitors’ families. However, Recchia’s co-Bachelorette, Gabby Windey, only felt comfortable meeting the families of three men, just one more example of recent leads altering the formula of the show.

This is the most unusual season of the franchise to date because it is the only one to have two Bachelorettes as leads. Throughout the season, there have been many more firsts, such as cancelling the night-one rose ceremony, sending home a date before the musical guest’s performance and now, having a famous TV star participating in the hometown visits.

