‘Bachelorette’ Filming Update Sums Up Remainder of Joint Season

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are filming the first joint season of “The Bachelorette,” and the two are getting ready to make their final decisions and wrap things up.

Windey and Recchia started handing out roses in March 2022, and their journey is coming to an end after a whirlwind few weeks. After meeting their suitors at the Bachelor Mansion in Los Angeles, the women went on some dates and narrowed down their pool before heading to Europe and boarding a cruise ship with their men.

The cruise ship took them to different ports in Europe where Windey and Recchia got to explore different cities with different guys, developing feelings abroad. Although the show isn’t slated to premiere until July 2022, Windey and Recchia will be heading back home in just a couple of short weeks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hometown Dates Will Take Place the Last Week of April & the Final Rose Ceremony Will Film on May 14, 2022

To get an idea of what’s left on the filming schedule, Reality Steve broke down how the remainder of the season will go. He shared the information on his podcast.

Windey and Recchia will film their Hometown Dates over the last week of April. Filming will take place on April 24, 26, 28, and 30. The Hometown Rose Ceremony will film on May 1, 2022.

From there, the women will have their Fantasy Suite dates, which will film on May 3, 5, and 7. The rose ceremony in which the girls will narrow their choices down to their respective final two will take place on May 8, 2022.

Then, the remaining guys will be introduced to Windey and Recchia’s families on May 10 and May 11, and will have their final dates on May 12 and May 13.

The final rose ceremony is on schedule to film on May 14, 2022.

Reality Steve doesn’t know where Overnight Dates and the final rose ceremony will take place.

Spoilers Were Sparse for the Majority of Windey & Recchia’s Season

There haven’t been many spoilers for Windey and Recchia’s season so far, and Reality Steve said that he doesn’t even know which guys have made it to Hometown Dates.

“I can’t know who’s on a Hometown Date if I don’t even know who’s left,” Steve said on his podcast.

“I don’t know any of the guys who are left, as of right now. And I don’t know who’s gotten any dates outside of the picture of [spoiler] who got a one-on-one with Rachel in Belgium. Maybe something’ll come out, maybe not. Like I said, every season is different,” Steve continued.

“When it’s overseas, it’s a crapshoot. It really is. And this season has proven to be much of the same… so that’s where we’re at in terms of spoilers. If I hear anything, I will let you know,” Steve added.

This has since changed, as more information has leaked since Steve’s podcast. He has been able to identify two of Recchia’s top four and one of Windey’s. He expects more information to drop as filming winds down in the coming week or so.

READ NEXT: Photos of Rachel Recchia on 1-on-1 Date With Frontrunner Leaked [Spoilers]