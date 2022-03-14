‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Spoilers for the 2-Night Finale

Clayton Echard’s time on “The Bachelor” is coming to an end with a two-part finale, kicking off on Monday, March 14, and concluding on Tuesday, March 15.

Every season Bachelor Nation teases the most dramatic finale in its history, but could Echard live up to the hype? It seems so according to former franchise lead, Nick Viall.

“I just watched ‘The Bachelor’ finale. It is nuts. Insane,” he said on Instagram. “Do you guys remember the debacle that was Arie’s season or Colton’s fence jump or, or the Peter craziness? Child’s play compared to what I just witnessed.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 26 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

Episode 10 will pick up in the aftermath of the Missouri-native’s explosive fight with Susie Evans after she learned he was intimate with the other two remaining contestants. He sent her home, leaving only two women vying for his heart:

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

‘The Bachelor’ Is Promising the ‘Rose Ceremony From Hell’

Host Jesse Palmer proclaims in the preview for the finale, “Welcome to the rose ceremony from hell.”

“After a heartbreaking and unexpected breakup with Susie, Clayton finds himself questioning everything as he heads into the rose ceremony we’ve all awaited,” ABC teases in the episode description. “When Clayton drops devastating news on the final two women, they’ll have to ponder their futures with our leading man.”

So what is this devastating news? In a promo, Echard is seen telling Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, “This is the hard part to say. I was intimate with each of you and I also was in love with Susie. And I am in love with both of you.”

The fallout appears to be instantaneous, with Windey proclaiming “I don’t want to end up at the end if it’s going to be like this.” She is later seen tearfully telling Echard, “Just say you’re sorry or something.”

Recchia says, “This is the worst thing that could have ever happened.” She adds, “He’s in love with all of us so how could it be special at all.”

It remains to be seen what resolution the rose ceremony will have, but Echard seems to be speaking to each woman after the fact. As Windey tells him, “Your actions speak way louder than words. I can’t believe anything you say. Not one thing.”

Susie Evans Returns to the Competition

In the finale’s trailer, Palmer stops by Echard’s room in Iceland to tell him, “I’ve got some news that I think will change everything for you.” The disclosure is likely that Susie Evans has reentered or at least is interested in reentering the competition.

As Reality Steve reported on his blog, “Susie is convinced to stay,” though he does not know if Echard or Evans initiates the conversation. As he explained, she had to remain in Iceland until filming had concluded.

It remains unclear when Recchia and Windey are sent packing, but according to Reality Steve, only Evans remains for the final rose ceremony.

In a Bachelor Nation First Evans Rejects Echard’s Proposal

In a Bachelor Nation first, Evans rejects Echard’s proposal in the end.

“The Susie rejection of his proposal at the end was not a ‘F*** you’ from what I’ve heard,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog. Instead, he reported her rejection was more of an “‘I can’t do this’ manner than anything harsh or contentious.”

Whether or not the two have remained in a relationship after leaving the show remains a topic of debate.

According to Reality Steve’s sources, the two did not have any “Happy Couple weekends,” referring to the secret reunions winning couples have between when their season films and airs.

However, Zachary Reality is spilling the tea on what he recently heard. According to his sources, Evans and Echard “find their back together after the show” and have remained in a relationship despite producer interference. He revealed producers were favoring Evans as the next Bachelorette and even told Echard that she signed a contract.

Echard Has a Tense Exchange With His Father

Typically, the Bachelor would introduce his final two women to his parents. While it remains to be seen if anyone gets to meet his mom and dad, the trailer for the episode teases a tense exchange between father and son.

“I wanted to come here and tell you that I’m in this phenomenal spot and I’m so excited, but like, I’m not,” Echard says in a promo. “Susie told me that ‘If you have told any other woman here that you’re falling in love with them, I cannot move forward with you.’”

His dad responds, “Makes sense. They don’t want to be second or third. They want to be first. And you made a choice, wrongly. I think you’ve gotta step back and say they have a right to be upset with you.”

“This is not at all what I was expecting, because I don’t know if the love of your life is gone or,” his mom tells him. His dad adds, “You’ve put yourself into this situation and circumstance. You’ve screwed the pooch in my opinion.”

On another occasion, Echard’s dad tells the 28-year-old, “Don’t blame anybody but yourself.” When Echard interjects, “I’m not blaming anybody,” his dad retorts, “But you are. You’re grasping at straws.”

Echard Will Reunite With His Final 3 Women

Throughout both nights of the finale, Palmer will lead live in-studio discussions. On Monday night, he will “be joined by a panel of Bachelor Nation fan favorites for a LIVE discussion as the story unfolds,” according to ABC.

The next night, Echard will finally come face-to-face with his final three contestants during the “After the Final Rose” special. As ABC revealed, “Jesse Palmer will guide emotional conversations throughout the evening as the bombshell conclusion to Clayton’s season plays out. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it all goes down LIVE.”

Will a New Bachelorette Be Announced?

ABC is teasing “an exciting surprise announcement that no one will see coming,” which leads many in Bachelor Nation to anticipate a new Bachelorette will be named.

Who will take up the mantle? While Reality Steve did not confirm a new lead, he did note that Evans has a ready-made storyline should she no longer be with Echard.

Zachary Reality also shared his theory for the next lead, or rather the next two leads, with Windey and Recchia each getting a turn to hand out roses.

Other potential contenders include this season’s contestants Serene Russell and Teddi Wright, as well as contestants from Peter Weber’s season, Natasha Parker and Kelley Flanagan.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Responds to Claims That Producers Are Manipulating Fans