When Does ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Air?

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” is starting to wind down, and there are only a couple of weeks left until the finale!

As previously reported by Us Weekly, Thurston’s season of the show actually finished filming ahead of schedule. “Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing. [Filming] went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule,” a source told the outlet back in April.

In a tweet posted on July 14, 2021, Thurston confirmed that the finale of her season will air on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Following the finale, fans should expect to watch the “After the Final Rose” special, though this has not yet been confirmed by ABC. If the special happens, it’s also unclear who will host.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Men Tell All’ Special Will Air on July 26, 2021

As previously reported by Heavy, the “Men Tell All” special has already been filmed. Thurston was present along with her former boyfriends, except her top handful of guys.

Reality Steve previously confirmed that the special was taped in front of a live studio audience. This marks the first time that there was a live audience for a “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” related taping since before the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ‘Men Tell All’ for Katie’s season films on Thursday and I’m told there will be an audience. Guys arrived Sunday and yesterday to quarantine. Kaitlyn [Bristowe] and Katie are currently quarantining at the Hotel Amarano in Burbank based on their social media posts yesterday. They clearly don’t care about showing people where they are,” Reality Steve wrote in his blog on July 13, 2021.

He has since confirmed that both Bristowe and Tayshia Adams were on-hand for hosting duties, taking over the role for Chris Harrison since he parted ways with the franchise. This marks the first time that “Men Tell All” has been hosted by someone other than Harrison in franchise history.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Begins Airing on August 16, 2021

Fans won’t have to miss any fun on Monday nights, as “Bachelor in Paradise” is set to premiere on Monday, August 16, 2021, just one week after Thurston’s season finale airs. Fans will see quite a few familiar faces on the new season, including Serena Pitt, Grocery Store Joe, and Brendan Morais.

The show is expected to air for several weeks, taking us well into September, and maybe into October. From there, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” will begin.

Deadline posted ABC’s fall schedule, confirming that Young’s season will move to Tuesdays, giving “Dancing With the Stars” the Monday night timeslot. Filming is slated to begin in the coming week or so, according to Reality Steve. Filming will begin in California before moving to Young’s home state of Minnesota. Reality Steve also confirmed that Young will actually visit the hometowns of her top four suitors.

