‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers – Finale Episode

With Greg Grippo gone, Katie Thurston has two suitors left on this season of “The Bachelorette”: Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes.

Who will she choose? Could she end up alone?





'The Bachelorette' 2021 Summer Finale Sneak Peek – The Bachelorette After a tumultuous season, Bachelorette Katie Thurston's journey to find love will come to an end next week. Will it be a happy ending, or will Katie leave alone and brokenhearted? Watch 'The Bachelorette' 2021 season finale MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2021-08-03T05:00:05Z

According to Cheat Sheet, Thurston may very well end her season without an engagement, but many fans think that’s not likely to happen.

Here’s what you need to know about the finale of “The Bachelorette”.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

Is Katie Thurston Engaged?

According to Reality Steve, Thurston is engaged to Blake Moynes and they’re “happy” together.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the show’s producers are trying to convince viewers that Moynes and Thurston don’t end up together. On the August 6 promo, seen above, Moynes says there is “no point” trying to continue a relationship with Thurston if she is still in love with Greg Grippo, who self-eliminated after an intense argument last week.

Glaze, meanwhile, admits in the promo above that he has “no idea what’s going to happen.”

The overall tone of the teaser hints at Thurston being alone at the end of her season.

When the cameras jump to Thurston and Moynes at the final rose ceremony, Moynes even tells the bachelorette, “I can’t give you what you came here for.”

Are They Still Together Now?

On July 27, Reality Steve wrote that Thurston and Moynes are “still engaged to this day.”

And as pointed out in a previous Heavy article, just days ago, someone released photos of Thurston wearing what appears to be an engagement ring.

A article reads, “[Comeian] Gary Cannon shared a photo of himself with hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe — and, of course, with the Bachelorette herself, Thurston — on Twitter on July 24, 2021. In the photo, Thurston is wearing a white dress and it looks like there’s an engagement ring on her finger.”

The photo was removed from Twitter but can be seen by clicking here.

Who Will Be the Next Bachelor?

On July 27, Reality Steve reported that producers are clearly “leaning towards Michael [Allio]” to be the franchise’s next lead.

Reality Steve shared that filming won’t start until the beginning of October for the next bachelor’s season. He added, “But yes, it certainly seems like they’re leaning towards Michael. But nothing is ever final until the announcement is made.”

Tonight, Thurston’s finale will run for two hours, followed immediately by an “After the Final Rose” special that will be hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Never trust your tongue when your heart is wounded. Hush until you heal. — Madi Prewett (@madiprew) July 26, 2021

According to a recent Heavy article, and as seen in the tweet above, Madi Prewett wrote on July 26 on Twitter, “Never trust your tongue when your heart is wounded. Hush until you heal.” Thurston responded to the tweet, writing, “Should have read this before AFR”.

This could suggest that the fight between Grippo and Thurston is ongoing and the two are still not on the same page when it comes to their breakup.

Some fans, according to this Reddit thread, believe that Thurston’s feelings for Grippo and even Allio were stronger than her relationship with Moynes.

Someone recently wrote, “If Michael A and Greg both self-eliminate, and Katie is currently with Blake and not single, then I’m intensely curious how their relationship is doing now… I just can’t wait to see how this plays out.”

Others have sided more clearly with Thurston, writing things like, “From editing, she appears to have the most chemistry with Blake, and the most affection for Michael A. If Michael leaves first, her emotions may be raw, and Greg just gets the brunt of that anger. It may not even be all directly related to him. We are only seeing the story they want us to see.”

The three-hour finale of “The Bachelorette,” along with the “After the Final Rose” special, will air on August 9, 2021, from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.