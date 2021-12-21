‘Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers: Who Wins ‘The Bachelorette’ 2021?

Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette” finale will air on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Fans will set to see who Michelle chooses — between Brandon Jones and Nayte Olukoya — and will find out if Michelle and her fiance are still together when the “After the Final Rose” special airs directly following the finale.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Reality Steve has already spoiled Michelle’s season, and has revealed that she ends up breaking things off with Brandon on the finale, ultimately choosing to be with Nayte. According to the spoiler king, Nayte did indeed get down on one knee on the finale, proposing to Michelle. And while there have been rumors that the two have since split, Reality Steve has confirmed that they are still together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Seems Skeptical About Nayte

It’s entirely possible that ABC producers took it upon themselves to edit the show in such a way that suggests that Michelle doesn’t end up choosing Nayte.

Fans of the show have noticed that Nayte has been getting an edit that hasn’t painted him in the best light. For much of the season, he has been portrayed as someone who isn’t ready for a commitment. Aside from him not being as vulnerable as some of the other guys on the season, Nayte’s own step-father told Michelle that Nayte just isn’t ready to settle down.

Nayte actually discussed the episode in which Michelle met his mom and his stepdad during a chat on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast. Nayte explained that he had a really long, deep conversation with his step dad, and the two discussed the fact that they never had such a deep chat about love.

Nayte also went on to say that he didn’t know what the future holds for him, but he doesn’t have any regrets. In fact, he said he’s really happy with the way everything played out.

Michelle Tells Brandon She Loves Him Before the Finale

It’s no secret that Michelle really fell for more than one guy on her season of “The Bachelorette.” And, she’s been one of the most vocal “Bachelorette” stars that the franchise has ever seen. In season’s past, most women hold back on saying “I love you” until the finale — but Michelle has been very candid with her guys before the final rose ceremony.

In a clip shared by ABC, Michelle is seen actually telling Brandon that she’s in love with him, which is undoubtedly going to make for a very emotional finale.

“There has been something that’s been weighing on me. You’ve been so vulnerable with me and you’ve been open with me, and so I wanted to make sure that you know where I’m at. I feel like I’m already in love with you. I do. I really am in love with you, too,” Michelle tells Brandon.

In a confessional style interview, she acknowledges that Brandon loves hard. “I’ve never met anyone like that,” she says.

“I’m going to marry this woman,” Brandon says in his confessional.

READ NEXT: Did Michelle Young Split With Her ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Due to Season Regrets?