First Impression Rose Winner: Who Gets Clare’s on The Bachelorette?

Tonight marks the long-awaited premiere of the new season of The Bachelorette, meaning fans have a new cast of men to meet alongside Bachelorette Clare Crawley.

There have been plenty of rumors and spoilers that have leaked leading up to the season, but few, if any, of those have been confirmed by the show itself. Luckily, we know quite a bit of what will go down this season thanks to Reality Steve.

Spoiler Warning: This post will contain spoilers for the first episode of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Read at your own risk.

The first impression rose for this season is given to Dale Moss.

Dale Moss Gets the First Impression Rose

Fitting in with all of the spoilers and rumors we’ve heard about for what’s to come on the upcoming season of the show, Dale Moss is reportedly the winner of Bachelorette Clare’s only First Impression Rose.

Moss is a front-runner early on this season, emerging nearly right away. According to Reality Steve’s spoiler posts, he and Clare hit it off and she continuously shows more interest in him than in any of the other contestants.

Dale Moss is a 32-year-old retired wide receiver hailing from Brandon, South Dakota. It’s rumored that he and Clare are still together today.

We don’t know much about their relationship right now, but we do know that Clare likely does not stay on the show all season as the only Bachelorette, since Tayshia Adams was brought in just a few weeks into filming to take over as the lead, and we’ve seen time and time again in promotions for the show that we shouldn’t go into the season thinking we know what to expect.

“Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette,” Chris Harrison can be seen telling Clare in almost every commercial for the show.

Clare Will Meet 31 Men on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’

This season will at least start out kind of like a “normal” season of The Bachelorette. Tonight, Clare will be seen meeting all of the men that will be on her season of the show, which includes 31 men this time around. Unfortunately for those men, at least half a dozen of them will not make it through the first night on the show.

Reality Steve has offered us the names of all the men that will be eliminated on the first night of filming.

(Spoiler: Do not read the following list if you do not want to know who is eliminated right away).

AJ Yalawan

Chris Conran

Jeremy Higgins

Jordan Manier

Mike Tobin

Page Pressley

Robby Stahl

These men reportedly will not be back to meet the next Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams. It’s likely that they were sent home before she arrived on set, so they wouldn’t have stuck around to be on the show again. Reality Steve noted that there were some additional men flown in to meet Tayshia who never met Clare.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tune in to see Clare meet all her men.

READ NEXT: Does ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Have a Winner if the Rumors Are True?

