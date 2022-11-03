Five ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Season eight of “Bachelor in Paradise” is in full swing and love is definitely in the air for some of the couples on the beach. Over the years, the franchise has produced several successful relationships and marriages.

In honor of the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” here are five couples from past seasons that are still going strong.

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt (Married)

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt had a rough start on season seven of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Early in the season, Amabile admitted that returning to the beach where he met ex-girlfriend and “Bachelor” alum Kendall Long stirred up unresolved feelings which kept him from opening up to the other contestants.

After a conversation with Pitt, Amabile came out of his shell and the two formed a romantic connection. The couple faced other roadblocks along the way to happily ever after, such as their twelve-year age gap and Amabile’s ex showing up on the beach.

But the obstacles paled in comparison to Amabile and Pitt’s connection. Amabile proposed to Pitt on the season seven finale of “Bachelor in Paradise”, which aired in October 2021.

In October 2022, the two announced they had tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding.

Serena shared a video of the special day on Instagram alongside the caption, “JUST MARRIED !! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer (Dating)

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer formed a connection early on in season seven of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Heringer received the first date card of the season and chose to take Erb on the date.

Sparks flew and the two formed a romantic connection. For a while, it looked like the two may leave paradise hand-in-hand but an incident during the 80’s-themed prom night caused the relationship to crumble.

Earlier in the night, Erb told Heringer that he was falling in love with her and she did not reciprocate.

Erb ended up breaking things off with Heringer later that night. The two may not have left paradise together but they reconnected after the show.

Heringer announced the reconciliation in an October 2021 Instagram post. The Oregon native shared a reel of her and Noah enjoying life together while the Miley Cyrus song “Adore You” played in the background.

A year later, the couple is still going strong. They frequently post TikToks together and share photos of their relationship on Instagram.

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes (Engaged)

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes met on season six of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which aired in the summer of 2019. Unglert asked Miller-Keyes on a date and the two started forming a connection.

As their connection grew, Unglert started to worry that Miller-Keyes was becoming too attached to him. He ended up breaking up with her and leaving the beach.

Miller-Keyes rebounded with Connor Brennan, who originally appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.” The two ended up making out on their first date, leading fans to believe Miller-Keyes had forgotten about Unglert.

But they were wrong. Unglert ended up returning to the beach and asked Miller-Keyes to leave with him and start a relationship. She struggled with the decision but ultimately, she chose Unglert over Brennan.

Since their time in paradise, the couple has been busy traveling the world and embarking on new adventures.

In October 2022, Unglert asked Miller-Keyes to marry him with a romantic beach proposal.

The “Bachelor” alum shared a video of the proposal on Instagram.

“In the most beautiful beach in the world [I] got to ask the most beautiful girl in the world if she’d let me be her husband (she said yes 😁),” he wrote in the caption.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk (Married)

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk met on season four of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which aired in 2017. The two left the beach in a relationship but chose not to get engaged during the finale.

In May 2019, Gottschalk asked Gates to marry him with a romantic rooftop proposal. Gottschalk shared a video of the proposal on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption about preparing for the special day.

“This weekend has been a work in progress for the last 4 months. I went to bed with you Thursday night as my girlfriend and woke up to you as my fiancé on Friday!! 🤩,” he wrote in the caption.

According to Us Weekly, the two tied the knot on April 16, 2021, in front of twenty guests.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour (Engaged)

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour met on season six of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The two got engaged in the season six finale, which aired in September 2019.

The couple is still going strong three years later but have yet to tie the knot.

According to People, Godwin and Barbour bought a new home together in February 2022.