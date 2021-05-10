Fans React to First Look at Tayshia Adams as ‘Bachelorette’ Host

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” is creating buzz, but it’s not because she’s ABC’s latest leading lady. The release of a new promo for the ABC dating show has left fans freaking out over the first official look at the show’s new hosting situation, with some saying one of the new hosts totally outshines “The Bachelorette” star.

Here’s what fans are saying about the new “Bachelorette” sneak peek:

A New Promo Featured Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Kicking Off Katie’s Season, But Tay Got A Lot of the Attention

On Monday June 7, break out those 🥂 and get ready to cheers to #TheBachelorette! pic.twitter.com/9Pa0sjUhrJ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 10, 2021

On the heels of longtime franchise host Chris Harrison’s move to step back from the series following his defense of Rachael Kirkconnell during last season’s racism scandal, a new promo shared on Twitter and Instagram featured co-hosting duo Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe on Katie’s opening night.

In the clip, some of Katie’s suitors were shown stepping out of the limos on opening night. At one point, Tayshia and Kaitlyn chanted in unison like two fairy godmothers: “Let the journey begin.”

In comments on social media, fans zeroed in on Tayshia, who is one of the most popular stars on the rose-filled reality franchise.

“And Tayshia continues to be the most gorgeous human being EVER but what’s new,” one fan wrote on a Reddit thread devoted to the sneak peek.

“What happens if the guys end up liking Tayshia more lol, “ another fan wrote on Instagram. “She’s stealing the show already.”

Fans Pointed Out That Kaitlyn Bristowe Was Cut Out of the Instagram Version of the Promo

While Tayshia looked stunning in a black evening gown for Katie’s opening night, some fans questioned where Kaitlyn was in the promo. In the Reddit thread, one viewer noted, “I didn’t even see Kaitlyn.”

Others determined that Kaitlyn is only visible in the Twitter version of the sneak peek.

“In the square version they posted on IG, Kaitlyn is cropped out lol,” one fan wrote.

“You can’t see her in the one on Insta because of the square shape of the screen,” another added of Kaitlyn.

Others didn’t understand the need to have Kaitlyn on the show at all.

“The fact that they really have Tayshia doing this with her is beyond ridiculous,” one Twitter user wrote. “I assumed they would be in separate scenes, I didn’t think they’d actually make them do lines together. Tayshia could have done the whole season by herself. #TheBachelorette.”

Tayshia, who ended her season of “The Bachelorette” with a fiancé, Zac Clark, has certainly come full circle on the ABC dating franchise. She started out as a finalist on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” then replaced Clare Crawley midway through last season’s “Bachelorette” season. She recently told CNN she feels “honored” to serve as a host on the show as well as a mentor to Katie. The reality star is also there for fans who may be missing Chris Harrison’s presence on the show.

“If I can provide any sense of comfortability for anybody that’s watching this show, knowing that I’m there, my presence matters, that means the most to me,” Tayshia said.

READ NEXT: Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette Promo Slammed