Full Summary of Gabby Windey’s Episode 4 DWTS Performance

Monday, October 10 was Disney night, which is fitting since “Dancing With the Stars” moved to Disney+ this season. Bachelorette, Gabby Windey, who was still struggling somewhat with imposter syndrome, as she discussed last week, talked about how “incredible” it felt to get her first “9.”

During rehearsals, she explained, “I’m hoping I get more comfortable with myself that I can always show that I can be my personal best. The judges obviously think that I deserve to be there, but now I just have to prove it to myself.”

Windey’s pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, stated, “we haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of Gabby’s true potential.”

Here’s How Windey Did On Disney Night

Windey declared that her favorite Disney movie is “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which was a fitting theme for the other-worldly ambience of the evening. As she and Chmerkovskiy practiced the two-step to Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” Windey confessed, “I’m exhausted. But we’re trying to blast off into space here. So, I hope we can do it.”

Windey was dressed up like Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy, and Chmerkovskiy took on the persona of Star-Lord. Windey even wore the signature green makeup of her character, along with the obligatory black leather attire. Her co-Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, and her fiancé, Erich Schwer could be seen cheering on the ICU-nurse-turned-alien from the audience.

The quick-step is a highly fast-paced dance in which the intricacy of the footwork is key. Windey and Chmerkovskiy traversed every inch of the dance floor as their feet carried them swiftly from corner to corner.

The Results Are In

Carrie Ann Inaba was the first judge to weigh in. “That was out of this world good!” she raved, with the pun being very much intended. “You have everything that you need to win this competition,” she declared. “You are so refined. And what I saw this week, more than ever, was personality come out. You were fabulous!”

Head judge, Len Goodman, went next. He prefaced his comment by saying that so many people tend to take the easy way out. Then he addressed Windey and Chmerkovskiy directly, asserting, “you do things the right way, and it’s not the easy way.”

Derek Hough agreed with the other judges, saying, “I mean the concept, the choreography, the costumes, and the makeup! That was a very difficult routine, and you nailed it – the footwork and everything.”

Bruno Tonioli exclaimed, “you danced it, and you lived it!” He was particularly impressed with the speed of the dance, noting, “if you blink, she was on the other side of the galaxy. I mean how did you do that without losing the steps once? Excellent!”

Windey and Chmerkovskiy then briefly spoke with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who told Windey, “you looked like you were having the time of your life out there. You can’t possibly still be having imposter syndrome.” Windey laughingly replied, “Well, no, cuz I’m an alien now.”

When it came time for the scores, Windey was thrilled to quadruple the sensation she felt last week of getting a “9.” This time, all four judges gave her that coveted score, for a total of 36. For the third week in a row, Windey and Chmerkovskiy tied with Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas for the top score. Weatherman, Sam Champion and his pro partner, Cheryl Burke, were eliminated.

Next week will be a two-night DWTS event, airing on both Monday and Tuesday.

READ NEXT: Full Summary of ‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Windey’s 3rd Performance on DWTS