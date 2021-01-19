Is G-Eazy Dating a ‘Bachelor’ 2021 Contestant?

Rapper G Eazy may seem like an unlikely person to have a Bachelor Nation connection, but, as it turns out, he does.

Evidently, G Eazy previously stepped out with one of Matt James’ ladies; Sarah Trott. The two aren’t currently dating, but they may have been sometime in early 2020. Thanks to the internet, Trott was identified as the “mystery woman” that the rapper was hanging out with last year. The photos were posted and shared by a Bachelor fan account called Bachelor Nation Scoop.

It’s unclear how the two met or if they actually dated, but Trott, 24, was indeed spotted out with G Eazy last March. The two were together at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, and were photographed by paparazzi, walking toward a nearby parking garage, according to Us Weekly.

Trott is currently one of the women left vying for James’ heart. She is the woman who nearly fainted during the second rose ceremony.

Here’s what you need to know:

Photos of G Eazy & Sarah Trott Surfaced on a ‘Bachelor’ Fan Account on Instagram

It’s true what they say: if you have a past, the internet will find it. After just two episodes of The Bachelor aired on ABC, Bachelor Nation Scoop was on top of the game, finding out some dish about Trott.

G Eazy and Trott were apparently out celebrating someone’s birthday that evening. It’s unknown if the two of them arrived together, or if they had known each other prior to the event. It’s also unclear if the two left together or if they just left the club at the same time, making for an opportune photo.

In subsequent photos and videos taken the same night, it looks like G Eazy and Trott had been getting along swimmingly inside as well.

As for Trott’s time on The Bachelor, she likely won’t be making it very far. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Trott is not one of the women who makes it to Hometown Dates.

G Eazy Is Said to Be ‘Super Serious’ With Ashley Benson

For anyone hoping that Trott and G Eazy would reconnect, or that they had something more serious, there’s no good news. G Eazy has been linked to Ashley Benson for a few months now, and their relationship is said to be “super serious.” The two started dating back in May.

“Ashley and G-Eazy have become super serious. But not in terms of an engagement, marriage or a baby yet,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “They’re definitely having fun and doing well. They’re super comfortable with each other and have bonded a ton during the quarantine,” the source added.

And while G Eazy and Ashley Benson aren’t Instagram official just yet, he hasn’t been shy about praising his lady.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one. Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often,” G Eazy told Entertainment Tonight back in October.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Winner: Here’s Who Reality Steve Says Won