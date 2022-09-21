Gabby “Will Learn”: Why Erich’s Schwer’s Ex Called His Finale Comments “Bull****”

Most of Bachelor Nation is aware that Gabby Windey’s fiancé, Erich Schwer, has been the subject of a lot of controversy lately. The bulk of that controversy was discussed at length on “The Bachelorette” finale on Tuesday, September 20 (although many fans are upset that Schwer’s blackface scandal was completely ignored).

On September 14, BachelorNation.Scoop posted screenshots of text messages exchanged between Schwer and his ex, Amanda Kaylor. The texts were used to back up her claims that Schwer broke up with her to go on “The Bachelorette,” but wanted her to wait for him so they could resume dating when he returned. The texts show that Kaylor was outraged, and she refused.

Here’s What Went Down on ATFR

During “After the Final Rose,” host, Jesse Palmer, showed screenshots of some of the text messages that Schwer had exchanged with Kaylor prior to filming, including one in which he said the show “isn’t real.”

Schwer confirmed that the messages, however, are real. He took complete ownership of his deception, telling Palmer, “I led her on and I want to own that. No hard feelings toward this girl at all. I understand her actions. … I didn’t want to have a hard conversation. But I’ve learned a lot from it. I want to own that 100 percent. I do not have any hard feelings for this girl. It’s a mistake I made on my part.”

With Windey sitting closely beside him, Schwer explained, “I met this girl about a month before it started and I had no idea I was going to come here. Ultimately, I realized that there was not a connection long-term, and it was about the same time the show reached out.”

Essentially, Schwer was saying that he used the show as an excuse to break up with Kaylor because did not see a future with her. Windey said she already knew about the texts before they went public, and commented, “his honesty and willingness to take accountability is all I can ask for in a partner.”

Kaylor’s Reaction After Watching the Finale

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly published on September 21, Kaylor expressed, “[His comments on the finale are] such bulls—t but wish them the best. She will learn.”

Kaylor was not happy with the way that Schwer made light of their relationship on the “Bachelorette” finale. She said that although she and Schwer had not placed labels on their relationship, it was “very intense” and they just couldn’t get enough of each other. “We were obsessed with each other,” she stated. “We really enjoyed each other. It came out of nowhere completely and really crushed me, and him and I were going back and forth on how upset we were.”

Kaylor was also upset that she had introduced Schwer to her son, something she would not have done in a casual relationship. She told Us Weekly, “He let me introduce him to him the week leading up to that and then in my head, that’s kind of messed up to do knowing that [The Bachelorette is] a potential option and I don’t believe that he just got the news March 10 because they’re filming two weeks later. … I was just blindsided and hurt.”

When asked why she decided to go public with the text messages, Kaylor explained to Us Weekly that she had actually gone public with them all the way back in July. But no one paid attention to them until it looked like Schwer and Windey were going to end up together.

Now that Schwer and Windey are officially and publicly a couple, Kaylor has some words of warning for Windey. She told Us Weekly, “If I were her, I would be questioning it. If I were her, I would definitely be a little taken back that he went on the show with bad intentions and had been leading someone on until the day he left.”

Kaylor went on to say, “But I don’t know her. I don’t know their relationship. All I know is that what he did to me is very messed up and they can take what they want.”

Ultimately, Kaylor wished the “Bachelorette” stars well, if they “are for real.” She added, “I just hope that this isn’t just part of his plan to gain something from this because I mean, he really had me fooled.”

