‘Bachelorette’ Winner Gushes Over ‘Crazy Connection’ With His Lady

Throughout season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” viewers have watched Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia build strong connections with their suitors. The final rose ceremonies are right around the corner, and spoilers regarding each ladies’ picks have emerged. In a recent podcast appearance, Windey’s rumored winner opened up about his journey to find love and fans will not want to miss what he had to say.

Warning! Major “The Bachelorette” spoilers ahead!

The Show Came at the Perfect Time for This Contestant

According to “The Bachelorette” spoilers from blogger Reality Steve, Erich Schwer receives Windey’s final rose. Schwer chatted with the crew on the “Click Bait” podcast recently and gave everybody plenty of insight into why his relationship with Windey seemed destined to be.

Schwer explained he had not applied for “The Bachelorette” himself. Rather, a producer contacted him through Instagram. Schwer acknowledged this was pretty odd to him, as he was never one to post on Instagram very often. Not only did he not have many posts up, but he also only had a couple hundred followers. At first, he turned down the opportunity. However, he changed his mind at essentially the last minute and reached back out to production on the last day of casting to express his interest.

Prior to doing “The Bachelorette,” Schwer had gone through a series of intense life changes. He had lived in New York City for a few years, but then he split from a girlfriend he’d been with for five years, COVID-19 hit, he lost his job and his apartment, and he moved back in with his parents in New Jersey. In addition, his father had become ill. Later, Schwer decided to move to Los Angeles, as he had always wanted to live there, and he got a job in L.A. in November 2021. He has a background in corporate real estate, but said he’s technically in-between jobs right now. The job he had before “The Bachelorette” was not a great fit, he decided, and that was part of what prompted him to take a leap and join Windey and Recchia’s cast.

Schwer Gushed Over the Instant Connection With Windey

Going into “The Bachelorette,” Schwer knew little about the show. He clicked with Windey immediately, explaining what made him feel she could be his “person” was, “it’s like we met each other years ago” and they had “this crazy rapport, this crazy connection.” In addition, Schwer realized, “I kinda just wanted to see this girl again and again.” So, from there on out, Windey was his focus. He admitted to being “so nervous” during his first interactions with her and loved that they were “super playful” with one another.

Schwer had an early one-on-one date with Windey, which left him with plenty of big feelings. He explained at the time, he felt, “This is crazy, I did not expect any of this to be so real.” He added they “left there feeling like we had this crazy connection.” As filming continued, and Schwer ended up with a string of group dates, Windey found ways to reassure him their connection remained strong. While Schwer described the rest of the season as “tumultuous,” he emphasized his dynamic with Windey was very playful and full of banter. He said they “just had so much fun” together, and he hopes “The Bachelorette” viewers get to see more of this as the rest of the season plays out.