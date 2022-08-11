‘Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers Reveal Who Is Engaged & Who Isn’t

Finale spoilers for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey‘s season of “The Bachelorette” have been revealed by Reality Steve.

The ladies have been on quite the journey to find love and seem to be forming strong connections with the men that they have left as the season airs on ABC. Even still, fans have been waiting to find out what happens on the finale — and if Recchia and Windey end up finding love.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” finale spoilers ahead.

According to Reality Steve, both Recchia and Windey did end up getting engaged on the finale. The women ended up choosing their frontrunners, which “Bachelorette” fans have been predicting all along.

Here’s what you need to know:

Recchia Is Engaged to Tino Franco

Fans of “The Bachelorette” have been seeing sparks fly between Recchia and Tino Franco all season. Not only do they seem to have great chemistry, but they really seem to bond on a deep level. Their connection started very early on, with Recchia giving Franco the First Impression Rose on night one.

Franco is a 27-year-old general contractor from California. According to his ABC bio, he “is a go-with-the-flow kind of guy. He loves spending time with his family and friends; and if he’s not surfing, he’s cycling, camping or loving on his family dog as much as he possibly can.” Additionally, Franco is a major family guy and wants to have four kids of his own.

Franco did end up getting down on one knee in Mexico and Recchia did accept his proposal. According to Reality Steve, Recchia ended up breaking things off with Aven Jones, though it’s unknown if she does so before he arrives in the limo at the finale.

Recchia’s other top two guys were Tyler Norris and Zach Shallcross, neither of whom left Mexico engaged.

Windey Is Engaged to Erich Schwer

Another fan favorite this season is Erich Schwer, a 29-year-old real estate analyst from New Jersey.

Schwer “describes himself as low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side,” according to his ABC bio. “His perfect partner is easygoing, selfless and communicative; and while he says he doesn’t have a type, he often finds himself attracted to taller women. He loves doing the unexpected and finds joy in making someone feel special. Above all, Erich hopes to find his best friend and someone with whom he can spend a lifetime of quality time,” his bio continues.

As for how things ended for Windey before Schwer proposed in Mexico, well, Reality Steve isn’t 100% certain. However, he did confirm that Windey only went on three Hometown Dates. Aside from meeting Schwer’s family, she also went to visit with Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillippo’s families, but ultimately, neither of them got engaged in Mexico.

It seems as though the season may end a bit rough for Windey, as Reality Steve has heard that Alabaster self-eliminates after Windey sends DePhillippo home.

“We do have footage of Gabby in Mexico walking away crying and then in an ITM questioning if she can be loved. That could be Jason eliminating himself, but I haven’t gotten that confirmed,” Reality Steve wrote in his blog.

