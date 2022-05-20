WATCH: Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia Go ‘Shopping’ for Husbands in First Look of New Season

The first look at “The Bachelorette” with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia was just released, and it’s a fabulous tease regarding what’s ahead. The season does not premiere until July 11, but based on existing spoilers and this new video clip, viewers have a lot to look forward to as this journey proceeds.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby and Rachel Are Ready to Find Love

Entertainment Weekly shared the tantalizing video clip on May 20 and it has plenty of juicy tidbits incorporated into it. The two ladies hop into a red sports car to go “shopping,” and it’s a husband they’re both trying to find. As EW noted, Gabby and Rachel are presented as equals for this upcoming season, and “The Bachelorette” spoilers suggest that will be the case all the way through the final rose ceremony.

In the promo video, both “Bachelorette” stars are wearing gorgeous dresses made of a red rose print as they strut in black stiletto heels to the sports car. Rachel teasingly tells Gabby to “Get in loser, we’re going shopping!,” a phrase that seems to be a nod to the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” Gabby leans on the car and replies, “for a husband!” The license plate reads “BFFS” and the text over the video refers to the ladies as “two best friends.” The upcoming season is teased as “One unbelievable journey” where “this season it’s pedal to the metal.” Both Rachel and Gabby look stunning in the promo and it looks as if “The Bachelorette” fans are eager to see more.

ABC Promises a ‘Historic’ Season With Rachel and Gabby

The caption of the Instagram post with the new promo video touted Gabby and Rachel’s season as a “historic journey.” The clip does not contain any spoilers for “The Bachelorette” season ahead, even though filming has wrapped. However, fans did not seem to care about the lack of spoilers or specifics. The video was an immediate hit, accruing over 80,000 views in the first 30 minutes it was live on “The Bachelorette” Instagram page. Hundreds of people also commented as they expressed their excitement about Gabby and Rachel’s season.

“Literally cannot wait. OBSESSED,” one fan wrote.

“I couldn’t be more excited!” someone else exclaimed.

“So cute!! I love it. Super excited for this season!” one Reddit poster wrote.

“Kinda cheesy but they look great,” someone else on Reddit declared.

As EW noted, Rachel and Gabby’s season of “The Bachelorette” is already a historic one, regardless of how it ends for the ladies. The franchise has never had two bachelorettes looking for love during the same season from start to finish, nor have they ever taken that approach with “The Bachelor.” The closest and most recent comparison would be when Britt Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe started out Season 11 of “The Bachelorette” as co-leads. In that case, however, the men voted on the first night to determine whether it would be Kaitlyn or Britt who stayed to continue filming. Kaitlyn stayed, while Britt was sent packing.

Is this campy video promo for Gabby and Rachel’s season of “The Bachelorette” a sign of things to come? Viewers seem quite eager to get started on this journey and the countdown to the July 11 premiere has started.