Nick Viall Reveals Who He Thinks Will Be ‘Bachelorette’ & Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Clayton Echard’s journey to find love has viewers tuning in week after week, many wondering who the newest “Bachelor” star will end up falling for. Clayton has already formed some bonds with a couple of women, and he seems to have really great chemistry with a few of them as well.

As the weeks go by, many fans try to figure out whose relationship with Clayton will outlast the rest, and who he really has feelings for. Beyond that, many fans also take their best guesses in regard to who might be the next lead, since the leads are more often than not chosen from the previous pool of singles.

Although the outcome of Clayton’s season of “The Bachelor” has yet to be spoiled, fans assume that Gabby is going to go pretty far. If she doesn’t end up engaged to Clayton, could she be offered another chance to find love?

On February 7, 2022, former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall made a prediction about the next season of the franchise. “I wouldn’t be shocked if Gabby [Windey] ends up being your next ‘Bachelorette,'” he tweeted.

Fans Seem Split When it Comes to Gabby Becoming ‘The Bachelorette’

There was mixed reaction to Nick’s prediction. While some people really like Gabby and would like to see her hand out roses on the next season of “The Bachelorette,” others don’t think she’d be a good fit for the lead. Some feel that she’d be better suited for “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Fans of the franchise took to Reddit to share their feelings on Nick’s prediction.

“She seems cool but her vocal fry and ‘likes’ will keep her from being bachelorette. Paradise maybe,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“Gabby’s giving me Jillian Harris vibes and I’m here for it. I like a lot of the women on this season, but she has a magnetic quality that makes me actually pay attention when she’s on screen. I think she’d be a great lead,” another person commented.

“Her vocal fry is too grating. I really don’t think it’ll happen for that reason alone,” read another comment.

“I would very much like this to be true,” a fourth person wrote.

“She would be a great bachelorette. Funny, charismatic, deep, etc. Makes a lot more sense than Suzie who feels very composed,” a fifth comment read.

Many Fans Are Hoping That Susie Evans Becomes the Next ‘Bachelorette’

Despite Nick’s prediction that Gabby will get her own shot at love, many fans think that producers will end up choosing Susie. Not only is she extremely likable, but many have compared her to former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, so she seems to fit the mold.

“It’ll be Susie. The producers are not as risky as they appear to be. Susie is the classic choice while Gabby is the more experimental one. And we know Susie does want the gig, she and her friends are low-key campaigning on SM. It’ll be her,” one Reddit user commented.

“Susie would be better suited for a lead role,” added another.

“I really want Susie,” a third person wrote, adding that they would also be happy with Gabby.

