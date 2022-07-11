Gabby Windey’s ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Night 1

Gabby Windey is on a journey for love in season 19 of “The Bachelorette.” In a franchise first, she will be joined throughout the season by her Bachelor Nation bestie Rachel Recchia.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

Standing side-by-side, the women will be greeted by 32 men outside of the Bachelor Mansion during the premiere. According to ABC, the potential suitors arrive in “hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes.”

The 31-year-old became a fan favorite after her dramatic breakup with Clayton Echard on season 25 of “The Bachelor.” But, as the episode description promises, “Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one.”

So, who receives Windey’s first impression rose? Does she kiss anyone? Here is what you need to know:

Windey’s First Impression Rose Has Not Been Spoiled

Who will receive Windey’s first impression rose remains a mystery, but there are some important clues.

Every season, the Bachelorette hands out a first impression rose before the rose ceremony to someone who has made an early impact. The women in the franchise have a better track record than their male counterparts, with Us Weekly reporting most make it to the final four. The publication revealed eight of the previous recipients went on to be their season’s winner.

By that logic, it is likely Windey gives her rose to one of the men she eventually takes on Hometown Dates. In May 2022, Reality Steve reported that three of Windey’s final four men are Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillippo. He also wrote on Instagram, “not 100% sure but there’s circumstantial evidence that makes me believe she filmed a hometown 4/29 with Justin Budfuloski.”

The other men in the running for Windey’s first impression rose are:

Alec Garza, 27, Wedding Photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Brandan Hall, 23, Bartender from Carlsbad, California

Chris Austin, 30, Mentality Coach from Redondo Beach, California

Colin Farrill, 36, Sales Director from Chicago, Illinois

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

Hayden Markowitz, 29, Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida

Jacob Rapini, 27, Mortgage Broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Joey Young, 24, Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

John Anderson, 26, English Teacher from Nashville, Tennessee

Jordan Helman, 25, Software Developer from Tampa, Florida

Jordan Vandergriff, 27, Drag Racer from Alpharetta, Georgia

Justin Budfuloski, 32, Physical Therapist from Solana Beach, California

Justin Young, 24, Other Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

Kirk Bryant, 29, College Football Coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Matt Labagh, 25, Shipping Executive from San Diego, California

Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey Williams, 25, Life Coach from Miami, Florida

Roby Sobieski, 33, Magician from Los Angeles, California

Ryan Mula, 36, Investment Director from Boston, Massachusetts

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne Harper, 28, Crypto Guy from Naperville, Illinois

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

Windey Does Kiss Someone on Night 1

At least one of the men vying for Windey’s heart will score a kiss on night one.

In a promo for the premiere, Recchia asks her co-lead, “Have you kissed anyone?” Windey responds with a nod.

“They’re all so different But you are, like attracted to different qualities in each person,” she says in the clip. The nurse added, “Now I kind of understand how you can have feelings for multiple people.”

While it remains unclear which of the guys she kisses, another sneak peek shows her bonding with Schwer.

Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” premieres on July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time. It will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

