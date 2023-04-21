Gabby Windey Posts Dress She Would Have Gotten Engaged in & Her Ex Reacts

Bachelor Nation stars Gabby Windey and Clayton Echard caught the attention of fans on April 20 after a flirty exchange on Instagram.

Windey, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday to share three photos of her rocking a skin-tight black gown alongside a shady caption about Echard.

“Cl*yton was supposed to propose to me in this dress,” she wrote, referring to her ex who broke up with her on season 26 of “The Bachelor.”

Echard responded to the post with a flirty comment.

“Bring the dress to Scottsdale this weekend,” he wrote. The former lead moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in January 2022.

Fans React to Echard’s Comment on Gabby’s Post

Echard’s comment on Windey’s post had fans saying, “Wait…whaaaat!?” Some fans loved Echard’s response to his ex’s post, stating they were “here for it” in the comment section.

“I’m here for this. The drama. But this is the most unexpected and best comments. Lol,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I’m DECEASED 😂 😂 😂 💀 💀 💀 💀,” a second user joked.

“When I say I screamed,” a third user commented.

“I’m screaming!!!!!” a fourth user wrote.

“I’m so hear for it!!!! 😂 😂 😂 😂,” a fifth user commented.

Others were less impressed, stating that the former football player missed his shot with Windey.

“You snooze u loose!!!” one user wrote

“Absolutely not,” a second user commented.

Another user simply wrote, “NO.”

Rachel Recchia, who also appeared on Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” shared her thoughts on Windey calling out their mutual ex in an Instagram comment.

“HAHAHAH,” she wrote on Windey’s April 20 post.

How Did Gabby & Clayton Meet?

Windey first met Echard when she was one of 31 women vying for his heart on season 26 on “The Bachelor.”

The two formed a strong connection on the show, landing Windey a spot in Echard’s final three. At the final rose ceremony of the season, Echard surprised Windey and Rachel Recchia when he revealed he had been intimate with both of them. He also shared that frontrunner Susie Evans had left the show during their Fantasy Suite date.

Windey and Recchia decided to stay on the show after Echard’s confession but he later broke things off with both of them to pursue a relationship with Evans.

Windey called out Echard during their breakup scene, accusing the Missouri native of not being honest about his feelings.

“I actually don’t know who you are at all,” she said. “I can’t believe anything you say. Not one thing.”

Windey went on to star alongside Recchia as co-leads on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” in 2022. Windey accepted a proposal from finalist Erich Schwer in the last episode but the two never made it down the aisle. They broke up in November 2022.

Windey spoke about her relationship with Echard in a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. The ABC star told the outlet that she and Recchia wish Clayton “nothing but the best.”

