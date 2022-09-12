SEE IT: First Photo From Gabby Windey’s New Gig Released

Gabby Windey is trading in roses for dance shoes and the very first official photo from her time on “Dancing With the Stars” has been released.

While speculated as being part of the season 31 cast, Windey was officially announced as a competitor on the new season during an announcement on “Good Morning America” on September 8, 2022. Windey and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy have been busy practicing for the premiere.

The reality star is looking forward to challenging herself in a different way after having a shot at finding love on reality television.

“I feel like I’m lucky enough to have momentum. I think I grew so much the last two seasons that now I get to really challenge myself in a different way. I think there is a lot of actual vulnerability that comes with this position, because nobody knows what you’re doing. Plus, you have to perform live. So it was good kind of building blocks for this,” Windey told People magazine following the official cast announcement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chmerkovskiy Said That Windey Is ‘Next Level’ in the Ballroom

On Monday, September 12, 2022, the official cast photos for the new season of DWTS were released. Fans have been reacting to the pic of Windey and Chmerkovskiy, in which Windey is leaning on her partner with one leg on the ground and another bent with her toes pointed.

“Hey fam, we need a team name!! Galentine is off the table. Season 31 of @dancingwiththestars is premiering next Monday so be ready for me to flood your feed with all the ballroom drama. Also my hammy was cramping during this particular pic so if the smile looks forced, it was. Gabs looks amazing tho, and if you liked her on the bachelorette wait till you meet her in the ballroom. Ballroom Gabby is next level,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

The top choice for their team name seems to be “Winkovskiy,” a portmanteau of their last names “Windey” and “Chmerkovskiy.”

Meanwhile, when Windey shared her photo, she revealed that her feet hurt.

My dogs are already barkin,” she wrote.

Windey Begged Chmerkovskiy to Stop Making Her Do Push Ups

Shortly after Windey shared the photo, Chmerkovskiy commented on it.

“‘Lean on me, when you’re…'” he wrote, quoting the song “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers. Windey took the opportunity to publicly beg her partner to give her a break on the workouts.

“Plz no more push-ups,” she responded, adding three skull with crossbones emoji.

Several people have reacted to the official photo of Windey and Chmerkovskiy in the comments sections of both posts.

Windey’s “Bachelorette” twin Rachel Recchia dropped by to leave three disco ball emoji. While Chmerkovskiy’s wife pointed out Windey’s “LEGSSSS,” with a heart eyes emoji.

“There she is,” added “Bachelor” franchise host Jesse Palmer.

“You look amazing girl,” one fan commented.

“Living for this,” another wrote.

“I’m so excited for this season,” read another Instagram user’s comment.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022, on Disney+.

