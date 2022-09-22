LOOK: Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Share ‘Secret Meetup’ Photos

“The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer during the season 19 finale, and the two shared during the “After the Final Rose” they are still together and very much in love. Soon after the finale aired, both Windey and Schwer took to their respective Instagram pages to give fans an opportunity to see sweet moments they shared together over the past few months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Was Ready for a “Hard Launch”

Windey uploaded 10 photos to her Instagram page after “The Bachelorette” finale aired and in her caption, she noted this was her “hard launch.” The first photo showed her with Schwer during the “AFTR,” sharing a smooch. The second photo showed the two sharing a tight hug while in swimsuits at the beach, and it appeared the third photo was snapped at one of the houses used for their secret weekend meetups. They were once again in swimwear and kissing as they embraced.

The array of photos included casual selfies the two took, seemingly during other secret meetups, and they certainly appeared to be blissfully happy together. The snapshots were filled with PDA and big smiles, and both fans and fellow “Bachelor Nation” veterans gushed over the happy “Bachelorette” pair.

“So happy for you both,” commented host Jesse Palmer. Jade Roper Tolbert commented with a string of heart emojis, and Raven Gates Gottschalk relied on fire emojis to get her point across. Former “Bachelorette” star Andi Dorfman commented too, writing, “Congrats girl! Enjoy it all! You two are adorable.” In addition, Windey’s new “Dancing with the Stars” partner Val Chmerkovskiy commented with a pair of raised hand emojis, and his wife Jenna Johnson relied on a couple of emojis too. A few other “DWTS” personalities joined in on the celebration with similar comments of their own.

Schwer Had Plenty of Sweet Shots to Share Too

Schwer shared a handful of cute snapshots on his Instagram after “The Bachelorette” finale as well. “How ‘bout that ride in? [heart emoji] u stupid,” his caption read. The first photo was snapped shortly after their final rose ceremony, and he gave her a piggyback ride as they celebrated their engagement. Another photo was from Windey and Schwer’s first one-on-one date during filming, and the others seemed to be from their secret post-filming meetups. Windey teasingly commented, “You’re ded to me for the sunglasses selfie,” and fans seemed to get a big kick out of that note.

Windey and Schwer faced plenty of obstacles during filming and a fair amount of off-screen drama ahead of the finale, but they seem to have come through all of it remaining a solid couple. Based on the comments added to the posts by “Bachelorette” fans, it seems the duo moves forward with a lot of support.

“Congratulations! Perfect couple. Communication and honesty pays off and you proved it last night. So sorry someone attempted to bring the two of you down. Thankfully she lost! Best of luck, make it work!” wrote one fan on Schwer’s post.

“You two were beyond precious tonight it was soo sweet,” gushed someone on Windey’s post.

“Finally, my time put into watching this show has an emotional payoff. Yay!” shared another supporter.