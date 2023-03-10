Fans Think Gabby Windey Threw Shade at Ex-Fiance Erich Schwer in New TikTok

Fans think former Bachelorette Gabby Windey, 32, shaded her ex Erich Schwer, 30, in a March 8 TikTok.

The five-second video uploaded on Wednesday consisted of Gabby looking at the camera with a serious facial expression with text written across the screen that read, “No baby, totally, it’s just when you accidentally sent me the [Insta model’s] profile at 3 [a.m.] and she kinda looks like me but it def must have been the ‘new feature.'”

She captioned the post, “They all stay [dead] to me.”

A TikTok remix of Future’s song “I Been Drinking” played in the background of the March 8 video.

Fans speculated that Windey was referencing her former fiance Erich Schwer, who she got engaged to in the finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on September 20, 2022.

Here’s why:

Fans Think Gabby’s TikTok Is About Erich

According to E! News, Gabby and Erich called it quits in November 2022, less than two months after Bachelor Nation fans watched their romantic proposal play out on television.

Three months after his breakup with “The Bachelorette” star, Erich became “Instagram official” with his new girlfriend-model Elizabeth Turner, 30, in February 2023, Us Weekly reported.

According to Elizabeth’s Instagram bio, she is also a graduate student studying clinical psychology.

Fans speculated that Gabby’s recent TikTok was a dig at Erich’s new relationship because she mentioned an ex being involved with an Instagram model. Elizabeth Turner currently has over 900,000 followers on Instagram.

“It’s Erich’s new model girlfriend and she [really] does look like Gabby lowkey [for real],” for TikTok user commented.

“SHE [IS] TALKING ABOUT ERICHS NEW GIRLFRIEND OMGGG,” another user wrote.

“It’s 100% @erichschweee 💀,” a third user added.

“She’s shading @erichschweee,” a fourth user chimed in.

Rachel Recchia, who appeared alongside Gabby as “Co-Bachelorettes” on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” also commented on the post with a series of skull emoji.

Why Did Gabby & Erich Break Up?

Gabby said “I do” to Erich’s proposal in the September finale of “The Bachelorette” but the two never made it down the aisle.

After their November 2022 split, Erich took to Instagram to explain why his relationship with Gabby ended.

“A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” he wrote in a November 15 Instagram story, E! News reported. “The reality is that we were ultimately not each others people—it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on.”

“We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back,” he added.

Gabby also addressed the split in a November interview with Us Weekly.

“It was hard,” the reality star told the outlet. “I’m just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready. It was just a new experience overall — being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it’s just kind of trying to move forward.”

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

