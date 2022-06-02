Gabby Windey Gives an Update on Grandpa John Ahead of ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere

When Gabby Windey took “The Bachelor” Clayton Echard home to Denver, Colorado, to meet her family, her grandfather John stole the show. Fans fell in love with Windey’s grandpa then, and ahead of her debut as “The Bachelorette,” she shared a brief update on him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Grandpa John Became the Star of the Season

After Windey’s hometown date for “The Bachelor” aired on ABC, she took to Instagram to share some sweet thoughts about the experience. “I feel so lucky to have been able to relive one of the best nights of my life for a second time tonight,” she wrote. As “Bachelor Nation” fans may remember, Gabby’s father could not join his daughter for her hometown date because of COVID. He made an appearance from afar, but it was Grandpa John who had viewers going wild. As Bustle recapped, during the hometown date, he told his granddaughter, “I don’t think I could love anybody as much as I love you and my wife.” He also warned Echard he’d come back and haunt him if things went wrong with “The Bachelor” and his granddaughter.

Grandpa John even was present for the intense, live “After the Final Rose.” As ET Canada noted, ABC even had a “grandpa cam” to catch his reactions as Windey came out to see Echard for the first time since filming ended. Viewers cheered on Grandpa John, even rallying for him to be cast on the senior version of “The Bachelor” that is in development, or giving him a bartender spot alongside Wells Adams for “Bachelor in Paradise.” As one fan tweeted, “Gabby’s grandpa is the bachelor we deserve after this season.”

Windey Figured Fans Were Thinking of Grandpa John

On June 1, Windey took to her Instagram Stories to share a brief update. She posted several slides showing her enjoying time with extended family, and in one blank slide she simply included text that said, “And I know you’ve all been wondering…” The next slide of “The Bachelorette” star’s Instagram Stories showed Grandpa John, smiling broadly. “Grandpa John is alive and well!!!!! And he’s still on my nerves,” she added, with a couple of heart emojis added for emphasis. He was wearing a Green Bay Packer sweatshirt and a matching baseball cap, on backward, and he held his phone in his hand as he grinned for the snapshot.

It did not take long for “Bachelor Nation” to go wild over Windey’s update. “He should be the host for his granddaughter’s season,” one Reddit poster noted, with one person responding, “Omg. Can you imagine, she’s crying in the bathroom and he’s like gabs. You got this.” Several people mentioned the thread title, “IMPORTANT UPDATE regarding our favorite Gabby family member” just about scared them to death, and they were all relieved this was such an upbeat Grandpa John update. “I nominate Grandpa John for the official Grandfather of Bachelor Nation,” another comment read. While “The Bachelorette” fans are counting down to the premiere for Windey and Rachel Recchia’s dual season, it’s clear many will be equally as eager to see more of Windey’s grandpa during her upcoming season.