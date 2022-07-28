Gabby Windey Tells Fans She’s ‘Grateful to Feel Connected to All of You’

The episode of “The Bachelorette” that aired on Monday, July 25 was a rough one for both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Just as the ladies were building romantic connections with some of their bachelors, other men were making their preferences between the two women known. Unfortunately, some men were quite awkward about how they revealed this, and there were moments of hurt for both Windey and Recchia. In addition, Windey opened up about the difficult relationship she has with her mother during a date with Erich Schwer, which made for an incredibly emotional situation. In the wake of the rough episode, Windey took to her Instagram stories to thank fans for their support.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Greatly Appreciated the Support She Received

On July 27, Windey shared a slide on her Instagram stories that consisted of simply white text over a black background. “I can’t thank you all enough for your outpouring of support,” she wrote. “It means more than you’ll ever know and so grateful to feel connected to all of you.” “The Bachelorette” star also added a red heart emoji. Windey couldn’t just end the note on such an emotional and serious note, though. In smaller text, in the lower right-hand corner, she added, “Now back to regular scheduled pics of my dogs Willy,” Windey joked in her trademark style of humor.

Indeed, Windey received a lot of public support from “The Bachelorette” viewers after the episode aired. In addition to the tough portion of her one-on-one date with Schwer, a comment from suitor Hayden Markowitz took a significant toll on Windey. As he was explaining his preference for Recchia, Markowitz said Windey was “rough around the edges.” This specific comment sparked a great deal of commentary online.

Viewers Rallied for Windey

After the July 25 episode of “The Bachelorette” aired, several threads of support popped up on Reddit within “The Bachelor” subreddit. One Redditor wrote that by saying what he did, Markowitz was “admitting that he’s threatened by strong independent women… He’s insulting himself, not Gabby. Any man who can’t handle ‘rough around the edges’ should be embarrassed.” That poster added, “Just remember, well-behaved women seldom make history.”

Another poster, referencing Windey’s vulnerability regarding her mother, wrote, “Gabby is an inspiration.” That Redditor added, “She is the kind of woman I would aspire to be, so resilient in her joyful demeanor.” Quite a few “Bachelorette” fans mentioned the difficult relationships they have with their mothers as well, noting Windey’s story resonated with and inspired them.

“Gabby – Now there’s a girl I can finally relate to. Rooting for her happiness is like rooting for each of ours who have become abandoned/estranged from our moms,” wrote another fan. “Thank you Gabby for choosing to be vulnerable. Vulnerability is your super power. Hoping you find the love that will hold your heart tight and protect it forever,” that supporter continued.

“The Bachelorette” fans do not yet know if Windey found the man of her dreams thanks to the show. However, her willingness to be vulnerable during this particular episode seems to have gained her many loyal supporters who are rallying to see her find true happiness.