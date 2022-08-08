Gabby Windey Calls ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Apologies ‘BS’ & ‘Self-Serving’

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have already been through a lot with their season 19 “The Bachelorette” suitors. The men have had many missteps as they tried to charm the ladies, and there have been some apologies made after their cringeworthy moments aired. In a recent interview, Windey shared her opinion on a couple of these apologies, and fans will not want to miss what she had to say.

Here’s what you need to know:

Both Jacob Rapini & Hayden Markowitz Took to Instagram

Several “Bachelorette” contestants chose poorly when telling Windey and Recchia what they thought of them, or in explaining why they chose one woman over the other. For example, Jacob Rapini suggested if Windey were the only lead for season 19, he wouldn’t “have the heart to continue.” He acknowledged she was “smoking” hot, but said he didn’t see a romantic connection there. After that episode aired, Rapini took to Instagram and apologized for his “ignorant and not appropriate for the moment” sentiments. He also noted the experience doing “The Bachelorette” had been “extremely testing mentally and emotionally.”

Hayden Markowitz also found himself in hot water. He caught heat for suggesting Windey was “rough around the edges,” and he addressed it via Instagram after that episode aired. He acknowledged he “may not be the most eloquent with words at times,” and he noted he was “Extremely glad Rachel saw me for who I am inside and allowed me to continue the journey with her.” Fast forward one more episode, however, and Markowitz ran into more issues. Word got back to Recchia that Markowitz had made other condescending comments, and she eliminated him. He apologized on Instagram after that episode too, The Wrap noted, but he has since deleted that post.

Windey Believes These Guys Lack Self-Awareness

Recchia and Windey chatted with “Extra” after the Markowitz drama. Windey said she thought his denials regarding what he’d allegedly said “stems from immaturity,” and instead of being in touch with his own insecurities, he “just lashed out.” She added that the process of filming the show “really brings out people’s true colors, good or bad, no matter how hard you try and hide them.” She also pointed out, “People’s characters are really brought to light here and unfortunately, his was not great.”

When asked specifically about Rapini’s apology, Windey said she thought it was “for lack of better words, a little bit BS.” She explained there was a lot that wasn’t aired, and “to simplify it, he was very much not sorry, explicitly he told me that he would do all those things again.” She saw a similarity to Markowitz’s apology, where “a public social media apology… after people see your true colors… you’re not apologizing to me you’re apologizing to yourself, it’s self-serving.” Windey added those two men, specifically, “don’t have any self-awareness, so clearly they wouldn’t know what to apologize for.”

“Bachelorette” fans had Windey and Recchia’s backs on this front. “Gabby calling Jacob and Hayden out for their empty public apologies… is EXACTLY what I wanted, I love her!” one fan noted on Reddit.

“He better be at the MTA. I need to see gabby rip him to shreds because I know she would,” someone else wrote regarding Markowitz.

“I think he’s my vote for worst villain considering he abandoned his dying dog to go on the show,” detailed another Markowitz critic.

“The Bachelorette” spoilers regarding the “Men Tell All” should emerge quickly after it is filmed, and fans will be eager to see what Markowitz and Rapini have to say if they show up.