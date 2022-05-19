One ‘Bachelorette’ Returns to Instagram Post-Filming & Fans Are Already Speculating

Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” does not premiere until July 11, but plenty of fans are already looking for spoilers regarding the outcome. Both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will look for love and filming recently wrapped. One of the ladies is already back on Instagram and that quickly prompted a fair amount of online commentary from show fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Windey Shared a Teaser on Her Instagram Stories

On May 17, Gabby returned to social media and shared one still photo on her Instagram Stories. She tagged two friends in the snapshot and the three were enjoying a night out together. The photo showed three glasses filled with red wine and two hands. Several dishes of food were on the table, including a plate with oysters on it, and it looked as if the ladies had already been noshing on their food for a bit before taking the picture.

Gabby did not tag a location, nor did she add a caption of any sort. What “The Bachelorette” fans could deduce on their own seemed significant enough: Gabby has returned from filming. Is she engaged? Did she find the man of her dreams? Unfortunately, “The Bachelorette” spoilers regarding those epic details have not emerged yet. That did not stop curious fans from trying to find clues within this one photograph, though.

“Can’t wait for every other analyzing post for the next few weeks, and I only mean that with slight sarcasm!” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“WELCOME BACK QUEEN, I HOPE YOU’RE FLOATING WITH HAPPINESS,” another person declared in the Reddit thread.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Have a Long Wait Ahead

A few “The Bachelorette” fans speculated Gabby might have been dining out with her final rose recipient. “Somebody analyze the reflections in the wine glasses to see who she is sitting with. The hand on the right looks like a man’s hand. F1 no doubt,” one person speculated on Reddit. Others, however, noted it was highly unlikely she would dine out publicly with her pick right now.

Typically, final couples have to keep their relationship under wraps until their finale airs. They get to see one another during that time period every couple of weeks or so, but that is only supposed to happen privately and in coordination with production. Gabby got some people buzzing by showing two hands and no faces, but as one person wrote on Reddit, “I don’t think she’s with her F1 too many people would take pictures And post it. I think it’s normal hiding like every season.”

In recent seasons of “The Bachelorette,” filming wrapped in mid-May, and the new season premiered in late May. The finale aired in late July, and after that, couples could go public. Hiding even for a couple of months was tough for some couples, and more than one person in the past accidentally confirmed a spoiler during that timeframe. Now, however, the Season 19 final couples face an even bigger challenge. Season 19 does not premiere until July, so both Gabby and Rachel have to keep their potential romances hidden for an additional two months or so. Even if Gabby couldn’t dine with her guy or share any details upon her return to social media, the “Bachelorette” star seemed ready to catch up with friends over a fabulous meal and many fans take that as a good sign all on its own.