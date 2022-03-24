Fans Think They’ve Figured Out How The Bachelorette Double Season Will Work

Fans of “The Bachelorette” are already speculating about Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season – and filming is just starting.

The two runner-ups from Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” were named the dual stars for the upcoming female-fronted round. During Clayton’s “After the Final Rose” special, Gabby and Rachel were given the surprise news that they will share the coveted leading lady role on as host Jesse Palmer revealed, “For the first time ever, we will have two ‘Bachelorettes’ for the entire season.”

After Gabby asked, “Do we date the same guys?,” Palmer admitted he had “no idea” about the logistics but that they would all “figure this thing out together.”

In a March 16 interview with Bachelor Nation, Gabby and Rachel revealed they are looking for the same type of man.

“Humor is a big one,” Gabby revealed. “But also just emotional intelligence and really knowing who you are as a person. Because I feel like I am a fully developed person, I want someone to be able to meet me where I’m at.”

Rachel agreed that she is looking for a man “so similar” to what Gabby described, noting that she wants a man who is “funny” who will make her laugh, and who will support her “dreams.”

“And we’re ready to find our person!” Rachel said of her and Gabby.

Fans Zeroed on the Ages of the Men Cast for Gabby & Rachel’s Season

On March 22, ABC released photos and bios of nearly three dozen men who are potential suitors for Gabby and Rachel’s season. The photos of the 35 men can be seen on “The Bachelorette” Facebook page.

In the comment section, fans immediately began to speculate that it will “not be a good outcome” if Gabby and Rachel both have to date the same guys.

“This is going to get messy,” one fan commented.

Others speculated that the Bachelorette stars will divide up their men based on their ages. Gabby is 31-years-old, while Rachel is only 26.

After some fans pointed out that there seemed to be a lot of young guys on the upcoming cast, another added, “Looks like we have some older guys! Thank goodness!”

“Gabby is 31 and Rachel is 26, so they can cast a relatively wide range theoretically,” another fan noted.

An early look at the potential cast shows a pretty big age range. There are guys as young as 23 and as old as 36. The fan account ThatBachLexx also pointed out the “nice mix of men between 25-36.”

“Rachel is 26 and Gabby is 31. Many fans were concerned they may fall for the same guys but I feel like it’s such a good mix there may not be any overlap,” a caption on the page noted.

“Gabby could easily go for the men 29+. Some cute 30 year old guys… and Rachel would be able to date the guys 28 and younger,” another fan tweeted.

‘The Bachelor’ Creator Responded to Fan Comments About the 2-Bachelorette Season

Nothing has been announced about how the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” will work, but that large age gap among the suitors could be a clue.

According to Us Weekly, Gabby told “Good Morning America” that she and Rachel are “gonna have each other’s backs the whole way.” That makes it sound as though they won’t fight over the same guys and may come up with a way to divide up their dates.

As for fan fears that the two women will go head to head, showrunner Mike Fleiss already shut that theory down.

When a viewer speculated, “I love Gabby and Rachel but there’s no way this doesn’t pit these two against each other. Every guy is gonna be asked the same question ‘who do you like more!’,” Fleiss replied on Twitter.

“Not true! You’ll see…,” “The Bachelorette” creator wrote.

