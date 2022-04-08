First Photos of Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia as Dual Bachelorettes Released

The first photos of the two stars of “The Bachelorette” have been released.

Official photos of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey filming their season were posted online weeks after the two were named dual stars for the upcoming round of the ABC dating show.

In March, host Jesse Palmer dropped the bombshell that Rachel and Gabby would share the coveted leading lady role after being left broken-hearted by Clayton Echard on his finale of “The Bachelor.” The move marks the first time that there will be two Bachelorettes for an entire season.

Rachel & Gabby Posed Together at the Mansion

On Twitter, “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss has already shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Rachel and Gabby’s season. Early photos were very blurry, and one tweet from the showrunner focused on the furniture in the Agoura Hills, California mansion where filming initially takes place, with no sight of “The Bachelorette” stars at all.

But a new photo featured Rachel and Gabby posing together on their first night of filming for the limo meet and greets. In the pics, the Bachelorette besties wore glamorous gowns. Rachel was dressed in an ivory, embellished high-skit dress while Rachel wore a sequin-covered black mesh gown.

In the comment section to an Instagram post of the photo, fans raved about the women and their “stunning” dresses — although of course, it opened things up for comparison.

“Rachel looks phenomenal i love everything about her dress omg,” one fan wrote.

“Gabby’s dress for me,“ another chimed in.

“I hate this idea of making this competition between them,” a third fan wrote. “I think the franchise will ‘jump the shark’ with this concept.”

Fleiss previously fired back when a viewer speculated that the show will “pit” Rachel and Gabby against each other. “Not true! You’ll see…,” the Bachelor” creator wrote.

Mike Fleiss Shared an ‘International Photo’ of The Bachelorette Stars

See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love!

Exclusive international photo!!! pic.twitter.com/fhcScTzqpv — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 6, 2022

According to a spoiler posted by Reality Steve, filming for “The Bachelorette” began late last month at the mansion. On Reality Steve’s blog, it was teased that part of Rachel and Gabby’s season will take place on a cruise ship, and that the women would also do some international travel with their suitors.

“In terms of locations, one place I heard they were going this season was Paris,” he wrote.

While he didn’t specify where in the world the Bachelorette stars are, Fleiss teased the season’s “first international photo” with a pic of Rachel and Gabby looking chummy while sitting at a restaurant table while wearing winter coats. The showrunner noted that there is no trouble in paradise for the two Bachelorettes.

“See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love! Exclusive international photo!!!” he captioned the behind-the-scenes pic.

But not everyone agreed with Fleiss’ assessment of the situation, especially since Reality Steve already revealed that the two women will share the same pool of men on the show.

“Wrong the drama was already created having two friends against one another lol,” one fan commented.

Rachel and Gabby’s double “Bachelorette” season will premiere on July 11, 2022, according to TV Line.

