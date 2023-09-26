Newest Bachelor Nation Couple Makes Red Carpet Debut

The newest “Bachelorette” couple has made their red carpet debut, stepping out at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Gabby Windey and girlfriend Robby Hoffman stepped out together on September 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, walking the red carpet together.

“It’s just nice being open about it and just being able to be ourselves and celebrate our relationship,” Windey told People magazine at the event. “We were so excited in private, and now it’s like we all just want an excuse to celebrate and be happy, so we got to be in public and be able to be proud about it,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Windey & Robby Hoffman Both Wore Black Outfits

Both Windey and Hoffman chose all-black ensembles for their first time on the red carpet. According to Windey’s Instagram Stories, it was Hoffman’s first time doing a red carpet altogether.

Hoffman chose a pair of black jeans and a black V-neck sweater that sat on top of a white shirt. She also wore a pair of black shoes and kept on her black sunglasses during interviews. Meanwhile, Windey’s look consisted of a thong bodysuit underneath a sheer, long sleeve dress that featured a high neckline and straps of fabric crossing the open back, which dipped low.

In an interview with Extra that took place at the event, both Windey and Hoffman said that their relationship was serious.

“We were kind of serious right away. It felt good for both of us. You just take it day by and here we are,” Windey told the outlet.

“I think it feels pretty serious,” Hoffman added. The two went on to joke about getting married at a wedding chapel in Vegas but agreed that wasn’t going to happen during that particular trip.

Gabby Windey & Robby Hoffman Shared the Story of How They Met

Windey went public with her relationship on an episode of “The View” in August 2023. The two also went Instagram official the day the episode aired.

“Told you I’m a girls girl!!” Windey captioned a post on her feed. She shared a few photos of her and Hoffman, who works as a comedian and a television writer.

While on the red carpet, Windey and Hoffman shared more detail about how they first met and what led to their first date.

“We were just outside a bar. You know, you’re looking around. ‘One of these things does not belong.’ Her. And we figured out that she was leaning gay and I said, “Alright, let’s get this done, I don’t want to lie, I’ll need your number, I’ll take you out next week.’ And that’s exactly what happened,” Hoffman explained.

Fans reacted to the interview on Reddit.

“Robby is hilarious lol and Gabby herself is pretty funny and sarcastic. They must have the best banter. Such a great couple,” one person wrote.

“Robby has a swagger about her. I can see why Gabby was drawn to her,” someone else added.

