Fans Are Shocked How Different Gabby Windey Looks in Christmas Photo

Some fans are wondering why former “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey looks so different in her Christmas photo.

The comments came in a Reddit post titled, “Merry Christmas from Bachelor Nation.” It contains a series of photos posted by various “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” stars to their Instagram and other social media feeds.

But it was Windey’s face that got a lot of attention in the comment thread, as some fans felt she looked different.

Windey appeared on “The Bachelor’s” season 26 and was the co-lead on “The Bachelorette” season 19 with Rachel Recchia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Said They Didn’t Recognize Gabby Windey & Questioned What’s Going On to Make Her Look So Different

Windey captioned the Instagram photo spread, “Our first Christmas!!🎄🥹❤️” The photos show Windey with her girlfriend Robby Hoffman. Another photo on Windey’s Instagram page shows her kissing Hoffman.

It’s the second photo in the series that sparked the fan concern.

The fan comments on the Reddit thread were pretty brutal about Windey’s changing appearance. “Gabby needs to chill, look i get it. I have some too but i know when to stop. Shes starting to get ‘pillow face,'” wrote one.

“Gabby, bestie, what’s going on,” wrote another. One fan simply wrote, “Gabby! NOOOOO!” Another fan cropped the photo to zoom in on Windey’s face and wrote, “Gabby!!!! Gurrllllll what.”

Another Reddit comment writer added, “I like Gabby but her face looks like it hurts 🥲”

Concluded another fan: “I didn’t recognize Gabby either until y’all said something too. Shocked, 😳 by how her face looks. The woman needs to put away her credit card. I am living for these photos though, since my holiday sucks this year, I am living vicariously through BN! 🎄”

Gabby Windey Revealed She Was Dating Robby Hoffman in August

Play

Bachelor Nation reported on Windey’s “new relationship” with Hoffman around Thanksgiving time, saying that Windey brought Hoffman home for that holiday. People Magazine reported that Windey announced she was dating Hoffman in August.

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” Windey said on “The View,” according to People. “And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

Windey also said on the View: “I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder,” she said. I didn’t really know to pay attention to it. When this happens there’s some shame attached to it and I had to a little bit navigate through that shame; what is it, where is it coming from.”

Hoffman is a stand-up comedian and a writer, according to People.

Hoffman has also shared photos with Windey on Instagram. Hoffman has a series of comedy show appearances coming up throughout the country.

Hoffman also has a podcast.

With one selfie, Hoffman wrote, “Gabby often asks me to send her pic what I’m wearin.” Windey responded in the comment thread, writing, “Best taste in the game.” She added, “Kissy face my favie.”

On another post showing Hoffman and Windey outside a comedy club, Windey wrote, “The funniest there ever was swear!!!!”

READ NEXT: Wisconsin University Chancellor Accused of Starring in Online Porn Videos.