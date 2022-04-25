First Major ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers About Gabby Windey Revealed

The first major spoilers for “The Bachelorette” are being revealed since the ladies are back in The States for Hometown Dates. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are each traveling to the home cities of their top four guys, and locals have been snagging photos and videos and posting them online.

Warning: Major spoilers for “The Bachelorette” ahead.

“Bachelorette” fans have been waiting to hear spoilers since Rachel and Gabby first started filming. However, spoilers have been few and far between, likely because the show filmed in Europe.

“When it’s overseas, it’s a crapshoot. It really is. And this season has proven to be much of the same… so that’s where we’re at in terms of spoilers. If I hear anything, I will let you know,” Reality Steve said on his podcast. Since recording the episode, Steve has posted a few spoilers about the guys who are left.

There weren’t many spoilers about Gabby’s guys, however, until April 24, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Went on a Hometown Date With Erich Schwer

(HOMETOWN SPOILER): Pics are blurry, but confirmation that Gabby is filming a hometown date in Bedminster, NJ today with Erich Schwer. They were at Natirar Park earlier and now at his family’s house. pic.twitter.com/X265buK434 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 24, 2022

The very first spoiler about Gabby’s final four was revealed over the weekend. Reality Steve took to social media to share some photos of Gabby on a Hometown Date in New Jersey. Steve was able to confirm that one of Gabby’s final four guys is Erich Schwer, who hails from Bedminster.

“Pics are blurry, but confirmation that Gabby is filming a hometown date in Bedminster, NJ today with Erich Schwer. They were at Natirar Park earlier and now at his family’s house,” Steve tweeted along with some photos from Gabby and Erich’s date.

Schwer may have been a frontrunner for Gabby from fairly early on in the season. He was spotted with a rose on his lapel in a behind-the-scenes photo that was shared by Mike Fleiss while the group was still at the Bachelor Mansion.

Gabby has three other Hometown Dates to go before she narrows her suitors down to three.

Two of Rachel Recchia’s Top 4 Guys Have Been Revealed

(HOMETOWN SPOILER): Rachel’s hometown date tomorrow is in Wildwood, NJ on the boardwalk with Tyler Norris. pic.twitter.com/JJDsvaG2Kw — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 24, 2022

Although spoilers about Gabby have been few and far between this season, there have been a couple of leaks from Rachel’s side of things. For starters, Rachel was spotted on a date with Aven Jones in Belgium. Photos of their time together surfaced online shortly after they filmed for the day.

Rachel and Aven apparently had a great time together, and she obviously gave him a rose because the two were spotted in Salem, Massachusetts, on a Hometown Date a few days later.

Rachel has another Hometown Date on April 25, 2022, and Reality Steve has confirmed that she will be visiting Tyler Norris’ family.

“Rachel’s hometown date tomorrow is in Wildwood, NJ on the boardwalk with Tyler Norris,” Reality Steve tweeted on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Rachel and Gabby’s Hometown Dates will conclude on April 30, 2022, and the Hometown Rose Ceremony — when the girls narrow their suitors down to three — will film on May 1, 2022, according to Reality Steve’s podcast.

From there, there will be Fantasy Suite Dates, and another elimination. Then, the remaining guys will meet Gabby and Rachel’s families on May 10 and May 11, and their final dates will be held on May 12 and May 13.

The final rose ceremony is slated for May 14, 2022.

