Former ‘Bachelorette’ Lead Links Up With ‘Paradise’ Star in Big Move

Season 19 “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey has joined the cast of “The Traitors.” The reality star will join several others when the Peacock series returns for its third season, likely sometime in early 2025, per People magazine.

Windey will play the game alongside “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender (and former “Bachelorette” hopeful), Wells Adams.

The new cast will be filming in Scotland with host Alan Cumming leading the charge. For those unfamiliar with the Peacock hit series, it’s essentially a real-life game of Whodunit.

Between two and four contestants will be chosen as “traitors” and will play against the rest of the cast, who are referred to as “faithfuls.” The traitors will try to keep their identities hidden while the faithfuls will try to uncover them. There is a cash prize at the end of the show which is awarded to either any remaining traitors or, if all are eliminated, the faithfuls will share the pot.

Fans Reacted to Gabby Windey & Wells Adams Being Cast

The rest of the cast of season 3 includes Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Sam Asghari, “Real Housewives” stars Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, Robyn Dixon, and Dorinda Medley, Bob the Drag Queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and Jeremy Collins, Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, and Carolyn Wiger from “Survivor.”

Fans reacted to the cast on The Bachelor subreddit.

“Wow! As a survivor fan this is amazing and … I. CANNOT. WAIT. Overall truly an amazing cast except for me, the Bachelor cast is underwhelming for sure, as I have no need to see any of them on tv ever again, but whatevs, should be epic otherwise,” one person commented on a thread about the new cast.

“Gabby & Wells aren’t the BN reps I would have chosen, but I’m still looking forward to the season in general,” someone else said about Windey and Adams.

“Whoevers running gabbys tiktok had me fooled then! Still posting while shes away and without her phone,” a third Redditor added.

Peter Weber & Arie Luyendyk Were Both on ‘The Traitors’

In the first two seasons of the U.S. version of the show, “Bachelor” leads Arie Luyendyk (season 1) and Peter Weber (season 2) have both done extremely well.

Luyendyk started off as a faithful before being courted and accepting an offer to become a traitor. He made it to the finale before deciding to eliminate himself, thus leaving the big win to “Survivor” star, Cirie Fields, who was a traitor.

On season 2, Weber demonstrated excellent game play and nearly outed every traitor on the season, including Parvati Shallow and Phaedra Parks. Although Weber was courted to become a traitor, he refused. Ultimately, he faced banishment at the roundtable.

“Honestly, I got emotional,” Weber told Variety of his banishment.

“I was kind of worried how it was going to come across on the screen, but I was fighting back emotion because I had poured everything into my gameplay and my tactics. Whether it was too hard or not — for me, it wasn’t too hard and I probably could’ve gone harder — but I had poured everything into it. It’s a unique feeling when you have your group of Faithfuls turn on you. It was an emotional moment for me trying to hold back, keep my composure,” he added.

C.T. Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella won season 2 as faithfuls.

