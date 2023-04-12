‘Hurt’ Bachelor Runner-up Digs in on Zach Shallcross

Runner-up Gabi Elnicki is opening up about her split from former Bachelor Zach Shallcross. Zach said goodbye to Gabi on the Monday, March 27 finale of “The Bachelor,” moments before he proposed to Gabi’s friend Kaity Biggar.

“I knew it was coming,” the Vermont native said to Zach during their breakup.

Gabi made headlines the week prior to the finale after Zach revealed he had been intimate with Gabi in the Fantasy Suite despite introducing a “no sex” rule.

“The Bachelor” runner-up made an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast “Off the Vine” where she shared her thoughts on Zach’s decision to reveal details about their intimate night together. Gabi told Kaitlyn that she “still feels violated” by Zach’s choice.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabi Says She Is ‘Still Angry & Hurt’ After ‘The Bachelor’

Gabi stopped by the “Off the Vine” podcast on Thursday, April 6 to dish about Fantasy Suite drama and her split from Zach.

The 25-year-old told Kaitlyn that she wished Zach had thought more about his decision to share their private moment on national television.

“I think the repercussions of exposing me on the level that he did…I wish that he had thought that through more,” she said on the podcast.

“There was a way to have a conversation and say, ‘I was intimate with someone this week’ or ‘I was intimate in some form this week,'” she continued. “What hurt me was it wasn’t just to Kaity. It was to Jesse [Palmer]. It was [in] all of his interviews time and time again.”

“I mean, I could play a drinking game with how many times it was said,” she added.

The ABC star said she was surprised to see how candid her ex was about their night together.

“Watching it back, I was like, What? Are you kidding? Could we not leave any room for imagination here?” she told Kaitlyn.

Gabi said that while she does not hold resentment toward her ex, her feelings of hurt and anger have continued.

“I’m not somebody that holds grudges toward people, she said. “Do I think I’m [going to] be pals with Zach? No. Am I still angry and hurt? Absolutely.”

“I still feel violated,” she added.

Gabi Says She Is Happy for Kaity & Zach

Gabi did extend grace to Zach on the April 6 episode, telling Kaitlyn she does not think Zach is a bad person.

“I don’t think he meant to hurt me,” she said. “I think he just did because he wanted to save his relationship with Kaity and that’s the person he loves and he wants to spend his life with. I can’t fault him for that. I’m upset and I’m disappointed…but I want the best for [Kaity], so if he makes her happy…then I’m happy for them.”

Gabi and Zach’s pick Kaity Biggar formed a tight bond on “The Bachelor.”

In a March interview with Access Hollywood, Kaity told the outlet that she and Gabi are still tight.

“We are really, really good friends,” she told the outlet.

“Me, Ariel [Frenkel], Gabi, we are a tight-knit group,” she continued. We continue to uplift [and] support each other and that’s not going away anytime soon.”

Gabi Thanks Her Supporters After ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

On March 31, Gabi took to her Instagram to share an inspiring message and thank her supporters for standing behind her in the midst of heartbreak. She shared a photo of herself from “After the Final Rose” alongside a lengthy caption.

“Onto the next era of my healing journey, this wild once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has taught me so much,” she began.. “I’ve learned about parts of me that are not healed, made friends who have changed my life for the better, learned to hug my family and friends a little tighter, appreciated the precious nature of time, and realized that every heartbreak pushes you to change for the better.”

She ended the post with a thank you message.

“I cannot thank everyone enough for the support and love I’ve received during a time when I really needed it,” she wrote.

“Up next: the skincare routine that I’ve been promising,” she joked. “Ciao!”

Kaity commented on the post, writing, “Such a beautiful [woman] inside and out !!! ❤️ I love you so much my bubble bath bestie ☺️🛁.”

READ NEXT: Former Lead Talks ‘Disrespectful Working Environment’ on ‘The Bachelor’