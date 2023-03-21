Gabi Elnicki: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

And then there were two! Gabi Elnicki is one of two women left in the race for Bachelor Zach Shallcross’s heart. The Vermont native received a rose from Zach on the Monday, March 20 episode of “The Bachelor” after they spent a night together in the Fantasy Suite.

Gabi made headlines on Monday night after Zach revealed he and Gabi had gotten intimate in the Fantasy Suite despite saying he would not have sex with any of the remaining women during the overnight dates.

The 25-year-old was upset with Zach for sharing details of their intimate night on the show. She said in a confessional that he broke her trust. Despite the hiccup, Gabi accepted a rose from the Bachelor at the end of the episode.

So, who is Gabi Elnicki?

Here’s everything you need to know about Zach’s finalist:

She Graduated from the University of Mississippi

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gabi graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing degree.

The ABC star was also involved in Greek life at university. According to her LinkedIn, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi. The Ole Miss alum has several photos from her sorority days on her Instagram.

“Bachelor” fans were surprised to learn that Gabi was sorority sisters with Greer Blitzer, who also appeared on Zach’s season.

Greer graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2020, a year after Gabi. She was also a member of Pi Beta Phi.

Gabi Is a Senior Account Executive

Gabi’s LinkedIn indicates she currently works as a senior account executive at Calculated Hire in Houston, Texas. She started working for the company in July 2019 as a business recruiter. In March 2020, she became an account executive.

Gabi’s LinkedIn bio states she is “goal-oriented” and has built and maintained “trusted relationships with Fortune 500 clients.”

She has over 500 connections on the networking site.

She Has ADHD

Gabi opened up about having ADHD during an appearance on the Bachelor Nation podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour” last month.

According to the NHS, ADHD is “a condition that affects people’s behavior.” People with the condition may “seem restless, have trouble concentrating, and may act on impulse.”

The 25-year-old told hosts and former Bachelorettes Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin that it was “difficult” to regulate her emotions on the show because of her disorder.

“I have ADHD,” she said on the Feburary 7 episode of the podcast. “There’s a lot of emotional regulation that you work on and that’s something I’ve been working on for years. When you’re in an environment that’s so overstimulating, it can be really difficult to find that regulation of your emotions.”

Gabi said she went through “a rollercoaster” of emotions on the show because of her ADHD.

“Emotions hit you really hard and really fast when you’re ADHD,” she said.

She Went Through a ‘Hard’ Breakup Before ‘The Bachelor’

On the February 7 episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour,” Gabi spoke about how she ended up getting cast on the show. She told Michelle and Becca that her friends nominated her for “The Bachelor” after she went through a hard breakup.

“Before I went on the show, I had actually gone through a pretty bad breakup,” she said. “I had dated this guy for a few years and it wasn’t the [heathliest] relationship, so the breakup was really hard on me.”

“I felt like I had invested a lot of my time, and effort, and energy into it,” she continued. “Coming out of [the relationship], I was heartbroken and my friends saw me like that and they were like, ‘Gabby, you have so much to give.”

She revealed her friends nominated her for the show.

“I was definitely nervous because I had been so heartbroken but you can’t just stop trying in life, so I put myself out there,” she said.

She Is Looking for an ‘Honest’ Man

At this point, it is still unclear if Gabi ends up with Zach. Fans will have to wait until the March 27 finale to see if Gabi leaves the show with a ring on her finger.

But we do know what traits Gabi is looking for in her future husband. According to her ABC bio, Gabi wants “an honest, outdoorsy man who will always put her first.”

On the Monday, March 20 episode of “The Bachelor,” viewers saw Gabi open up about her fear of not being put first by a partner. Gabi told Zach she has felt like a “second choice” in past relationships.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Shares Deleted Scene From ‘Women Tell All’ Special