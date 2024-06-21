Gerry Turner Not Yet Ready to Date but Options Are ‘Golden’

Gerry Turner isn’t exactly ready to date again following his split from Theresa Nist. However, the “Golden Bachelor” star has plenty of options. TMZ caught up with Turner and asked how he’s doing following his divorce.

Three months have gone by and Turner is doing just fine. And, when it comes to dating again, women are basically throwing themselves at him. He told TMZ that his social media inbox is loaded with women. Moreover, he said that some ladies are even walking up to him and giving him their phone numbers. He’s been accepting the digits, but says he hasn’t followed up with anyone.

Turner also told the outlet that he knows exactly what he’s looking for in a life partner: “a good friend and someone who loves adventure, travel and is able to be on the move.”

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Were Married for 3 Months

Turner and Nist tied the knot in January 2024 after getting engaged on the first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelor.” Although they maintain that they fell in love on the show — and still love one another — their lives didn’t mesh the way they’d hoped.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth. And we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said on “Good Morning America” on April 12.

In the time since, some fans have wondered if Turner had moved on. He gave a very straight forward answer when someone asked him on Instagram on May 9.

“Heard you’re dating again!!!” the fan wrote.

“Definitely not,” Turner responded.

Theresa Nist Has Been Focused on Family & Friends in Light of Her Split

Following her divorce, Nist has been posting actively on social media. She has been spending time with her family and friends — including the women she met while filming “The Golden Bachelor.”

Back on April 15, Nist shared a post thanking her fans for their “support and kindness.” She also shared some insight into how she’d been feeling following her split from Turner.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you,” she wrote, in part.

Then, on June 14, Nist told her followers that she was in Minnesota visiting Leslie Fhima — the other woman who made it to the end of the “Golden Bachelor” season.

“Made my way all the way to Minnesota to visit my dear friend, the lovely Leslie,” Nist captioned an Instagram post.

Days later, Nist revealed that her daughter, Jen, is pregnant.

“How lucky am I to have two incredible children who married two other incredible humans who then went on to have six beautiful, amazing boys? And now I am about to have a seventh grandchild? I am filled with so much joy, wonder, love and gratitude for this new life,” she wrote on Instagram.

