‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Mourns Devastating Loss

A star from the debut season of “The Golden Bachelor” is heartbroken after losing a beloved member of the family. Gerry Turner took to his Instagram page to share the news that his dog Cody has died.

Gerry Turner’s Dog Cody Helped Him Through Difficult Times

On August 16, Turner shared the news on Instagram. “As puppies, they are full of energy, vigor, and sass,” his caption began.

He continued, “And then you choose them to share your life. And then, they choose you; instantly, the most loyal & loving companionship is created. A generation of joy is compressed into a few short years.”

Turner added, “Why must they leave so soon? Here’s to the dog who ushered me [through] the toughest years a man could endure. R.I.P. Cody.”

He listed Cody’s date of birth as April 27, 2013, and the date the dog died as August 15, 2024.

“The Golden Bachelor” star included a handful of photos featuring Cody. Several showed the dog out on the boat with Turner, and it was clear the two shared a close bond.

Friends & ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Sent Turner Lots of Love

Turner’s post about Cody’s death received a lot of love from family, friends, and Bachelor Nation.

One of his daughters, Angie, wrote, “We were all so lucky to know her. She was such a joy and a best friend to you.”

Jen Woolston, the daughter of Turner’s final rose recipient and now ex-wife Theresa Nist, commented, too. She wrote, “Oh no, I’m so sorry to hear this 💔.”

Nist’s daughter-in-law Amanda also commented on Turner’s post. “Oh no. I’m so sorry to hear about sweet Cody,” she wrote.

“The Golden Bachelor” contestant Kathy Swarts added, “Gerry, I am so sorry to hear about Cody!!😢❤️”

“So very sorry for the loss of your precious furbaby. You are right they are taken away from us way too soon, 😪🙏” commented a fan.

“Ugh I’m so very sorry for your loss. They are family and it’s never enough time, ❤️🙏🏻🐶🌈” someone else wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. I know how great he [was] from your loving posts. A beautiful tribute here. You gave each other lots of joy, 😢❤️🐾” another fan shared

Cody Was a Good Companion to Turner for Years

In May, Turner shared several photos of Cody on Instagram and included an update on their life together in Indiana. He wrote, “My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody’s too!”

Turner continued, “In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full time job of keeping the geese off the shore.”

A January Instagram post from Turner revealed he was preparing to take Cody to New Jersey, where Nist lived. “Heading to Jersey tomorrow. I had to come to Indiana to get my four legged best buddy!!!”

He continued, “Theresa is anxious to meet Cody and add a pet to her life.”

Some “The Golden Bachelor” fans found it interesting that Nist hadn’t met Cody, given that the couple married a few days before Turner’s post.

Shortly after Turner’s post about taking Cody to New Jersey, Nist shared via Instagram they had arrived. She wrote, “Got married, got a dog! lucky me!”

Nist added, “Cody loves to be scratched under her neck, snuggle up on my couch, and sit on my lawn and watch the world go by. We bonded instantly!”

While Nist and Cody bonded quickly, the dog and Turner returned to their home in Indiana for good just a few months later.