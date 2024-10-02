Gerry Turner Joins ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ in Episode 3

During episode 3 of “The Golden Bachelorette,” teasers reveal a familiar face will enter the picture to talk to Joan Vassos. Gerry Turner was the first lead of “The Golden Bachelor,” and Vassos was a contestant on his season. Now she’s the lead, and he’s showing up.

Why does Turner show up? How long does he stay? A few teasers and spoilers about what happens with Turner are available, and fans have plenty to say about the situation.

Gerry Turner Suggests Joan Vassos’ Won’t Find Love

ABC teased Turner’s appearance during the first extended preview for Vassos’ season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” At one point in the sneak peek, Turner is seen exiting a limousine.

Turner is then shown sitting down and talking to Vassos. He is seen asking, “Have you considered the possibility that your guy is not here?”

That same snippet was included in “The Golden Bachelorette” preview for the October 2 episode.

On September 24, Extra shared an interview with Vassos. At one point, she addressed Turner’s return. She was a bit cryptic in what she revealed.

Vassos acknowledged she had seen Turner in person since “The Golden Bachelor” ended. She noted they reunited to do “Celebrity Family Feud,” which included several other “The Golden Bachelor” and “The Bachelor” contestants.

As for Turner showing up during the filming of “The Golden Bachelorette,” Vassos said, “I love having him back, like, he and I are good friends.”

She added, “I loved having him back to talk through things.”

Vassos continued, “He is a good friend, and he is a smart guy and he knows how to do this.”

At that, Vassos smiled coyly. The interviewer paused and seemed to wait for Vassos to add more.

The interviewer asked, “Leaving it out there?” Vassos grinned and replied, “I’m just gonna leave it at that.”

Then the interviewer suggested, “So you never know, he might get back into the running. Maybe?” Vassos smiled again and shrugged her shoulders.

She stumbled a little bit and replied, “I cannot, I cannot, I cannot speak to that, I cannot spill those beans.

Fans Aren’t Excited for Turner’s Return

ABC teased in the press release for episode 3, “As the week draws to a close, Joan must make a significant decision that could alter the course of her journey. Meanwhile, a surprise guest makes an unexpected appearance at the cocktail party.”

Does Vassos decide to keep Turner around? Why does he show up on “The Golden Bachelorette”? No available spoilers indicate Turner’s appearance is anything more than a chance to stir things up with viewers a bit.

Turner doesn’t appear anywhere else in previews for Vassos’ season. In addition, blogger and podcaster Reality Steve has shared plenty of spoilers for “The Golden Bachelorette,” but nothing about Turner sticking around.

Turner’s appearance in previews has sparked a reaction from “The Golden Bachelorette.”

One comment on YouTube read, “Get Lost, Gerry Turner!”

“Go away Gerry, you had your turn and look what happened,” another YouTube user wrote.

“I hope Gerry doesn’t return to win Joan back. She has great guys to choose from in her journey, so Gerry should respect that,” a third YouTube commenter added.

An Instagram comment read, “Why is Gerry here?”