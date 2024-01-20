Fans Gush Over Gerry Turner’s ‘Sweet’ Post About His ‘New Grandson’

“Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner has made it clear on Instagram that he is fully embracing wife Theresa Nist’s family.

In a post on his Instagram page on January 20, Turner shared two pictures of a day out with Nist and Nist’s grandson.

The golden couple married live on television on January 4. Since that time, both Nist and Turner have repeatedly shared photos of their activities together in New Jersey, where Turner is now staying.

Gerry Turner Referred to 1 of Theresa Nist’s Grandsons as ‘My New Grandson’

One of the Instagram posts showed Nist’s grandson licking an ice cream cone in what looked like a shopping center. You can see it here.

“An unexpected simple pleasure. Watching my new grandson attack an ice cream cone without a care in the world,” Turner wrote.

Comment writers were touched. “I love that you call him your grandson! Shows your stepping proudly into the family! Ready to love as your own! What a blessing!” a woman wrote in the comment thread.

Another fan pointed out that Turner had only granddaughters before he married Nist. “Will be fun for you to be a Grandpa to boys now, a whole new kind of fun, 🙂” that fan wrote. Wrote another, “I bet it makes Theresa love you even more watching you with the grands. It does when I watch my husband with ours.”

Another fan wrote, “I love watching your new adventure unfold. I love that you call this sweet boy your new grandson, such a wonderful story.”

Gerry Turner Also Shared a Selfie Showing Him With Wife Theresa Nist at the Same Location

Turner also shared a photo showing him with Nist. “On a cold wet day in January, this is a great place for family adventure,” he wrote.

People in the comment thread recognized the location as Bell Works in New Jersey.

In previous posts on Instagram, Turner revealed that he was driving to New Jersey with his dog to be with Nist. Subsequent photos on the couple’s Instagram pages showed them out to eat at an Italian restaurant and old-fashioned diner. One photo shared by Nist showed Turner with his dog walking on the beach.

“After a ten hour drive with Cody as my travel partner, I was greeted by Theresa and a home cooked meal in Shrewsbury. It was incredibly delicious,” Turner wrote with one post, showing him with Nist.

Nist also posted a photo showing her with Turner’s dog on her Instagram page. “Got married, got a dog! lucky me! Cody loves to be scratched under her neck, snuggle up on my couch, and sit on my lawn, and watch the world go by. We bonded instantly!” she wrote.

The couple had previously indicated that they were considering moving together to Charleston, South Carolina. However, if their Instagram posts since the golden wedding are indications, they appear to be settling in together in Nist’s New Jersey hometown, which is also where her daughter lives, with whom Nist indicated she is close.

