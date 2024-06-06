Gerry Turner Got Flirty With Famous Bachelor Nation Superfan While Engaged to Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner was wowed by the charms of a reality star when he met her last year.

“The Golden Bachelor” star, who married Theresa Nist in January 2024 and split from her after three months of marriage, got flirty while meeting the matriarch of the Jenner-Kardashian clan.

Matriarch Kris Jenner is a huge Bachelor Nation fan. According to her daughter Kendall Jenner, Turner appeared to be a Kris fan when he met her for dinner at the family’s mansion last fall.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Gushed Over Kris Jenner’s Beauty & ‘Energy’

Turner met Kris and Kendall Jenner while they were taping an episode of their Hulu series “The Kardashians” in October 2023. At the time, Turner posted a photo from the meetup with the caption, “I met Kris!”

The episode, titled “This is Going to Be Really Hot Tea,” was filmed as Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor” was airing on ABC but before anyone knew he was engaged to Nist.

In the episode, Kendall Jenner revealed that her mom “pulled some strings with Disney and Hulu and got Gerry to come over for dinner” while his season of the dating show was still airing.

In the clip, Turner, 72, and Kris, 68, spent time in the kitchen talking about dating.

Kris Jenner also told Turner she was “so happy” to have him as a guest in her home. “And my prayer for you is that I hope that you found happiness and some love in your life,” she said. “It is very interesting that people over the age of 50 actually have a dating life or want to find love again. I think that is super sweet and relatable to someone my age.”

In an outtake shown at the end of the episode, Kendall told a producer in a confessional that she felt “The Golden Bachelor” star was a bit flirty with her mom. “He was commenting on her smile and her eyes and her energy,” Kendall shared. “I’m like, I think we should leave, like, I don’t know!”

Kris Jenner also noticed the flirtation and addressed the situation in a confessional. She joked, “Hey Gerry, I have a boyfriend. Okay? Oh Lord!”

Kris Jenner has been dating Cory Gamble, 43, since 2014, according to People magazine.

Kendall Jenner Knew Gerry Turner Proposed to Theresa Nist on ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

While filming “The Kardashians” scene with Turner, Kendall Jenner also found out the secret identity of “The Golden Bachelor’s” final pick after seeing his phone.

“Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone. I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen,” Kendall said to her friend Hannah Cohen in the episode.

She also heard Turner on the phone with his fiancée multiple times that day. “I know who wins, I think, I’m assuming, because I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen,” Kendall said in a confessional. “Unless he knows another woman by this name, and he’s calling her all day long. But I don’t think that’s the case.”

According to TMZ, the spoiler came as the Jenners tried to call Turner’s daughter, Angie, and saw Nist as a saved contact on his phone. Turner noted that the Jenners saw Nist’s photo and number pop up on his phone within minutes of him arriving at their house. Still, they didn’t spill the beans on what they knew.

Turner also told the outlet that his new reality TV friends were “gracious, warm, friendly and elegant.”

A few months after meeting Kris Jenner, Turner appeared on “Good Morning America” with Nist to announce their split. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” the “Golden Bachelor” star said on the ABC morning program in April 12.