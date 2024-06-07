Gerry Turner Opened Up to Kris & Kendall Jenner About the Fantasy Suites

“Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner told Kris and Kendall Jenner that he was “very happy” with the fantasy suites.

That’s according to an episode of “The Kardashians,” as recounted by Fox News.

According to Fox, Turner and the Jenners had dinner at Kris Jenner’s home during the airing of “The Golden Bachelor.” That’s when he gave them details about the fantasy suites. As fans know, Turner ended up choosing and marrying Theresa Nist, and then filing for divorce from her, all in a few months. Leslie Fhima was the runner-up and, on the show, she appeared shell-shocked when Turner picked Nist after the overnight dates.

Gerry Turner Said The Overnights Made Him Happy Because He Could Ask Questions ‘Without an Audience’

According to Fox, Turner said on “The Kardashians” that he was “very happy about the overnights because – yeah, not for the reason you think – if you spend five weeks getting to know women, yet everything you say and do is recorded, you’re dying to get to that overnight where you can ask the questions without an audience.”

Turner also told the women that he learned from “The Golden Bachelor” that “I get emotional so easy. Each rose ceremony was difficult. It was awful. It was loss.”

Turner commented, according to Fox, “I’m not smart, I’m just old.”

Finalist Leslie Fhima Shared That the Fantasy Suites Made Her Think She 100 Percent Would Be Gerry Turner’s Choice

On the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Fhima gave details about what happened in the fantasy suites with Turner. She said she was convinced she would be his choice after the night they spent together.

“I don’t want to say everything he said, but it was 100 percent certainty that I woke up the next morning that I was going to be it,”’ Fhima said.

“He made plans with me” for the future, she said. “Kind of like, ‘Save the date, this is what we’re going to do. I can’t wait for us. Two more days, and we’ll be done with this. We’ll be together, start our life. Did he say, ‘Will you marry me?’ No? But he all but said that.”

She said, “I would’ve been happy with just ‘I love you,’ but he took it to a different level. When we woke up the next morning and he left, he turned around three times and blew me kisses. He didn’t want to leave. That’s why I wasn’t worried.”

According to Fhima, “I just knew he had to get through the emotions of it. I was 100 percent sure that I was it. He didn’t say, ‘I have such a hard decision to make.’ Nothing like that.”

She revealed that they “talked for hours. There was so much I wanted to tell him about me and he wanted to tell me about him. It was great. I felt closer to him.”

However, on the same podcast, Turner said, “There were conversations in the Fantasy Suite that were very revealing to me.” However, he didn’t want to reveal the details.