Some ‘Golden Bachelor’ Fans Are Laughing at Gerry Turner’s Wedding Playlist

Some fans are laughing at “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner’s wedding song playlist, which he posted to his Instagram page @goldengerryturner.

“Could this be the start of a WEDDING playlist…..” Turner wrote on his Instagram page.

However, fans weren’t all liking his choices. Some people in the comment thread believe the songs missed the mark or felt they had better ideas. Turner and his fiancee Theresa Nist have been posting up a storm on their Instagram pages since Turner selected Nist in the final rose ceremony. Their wedding is scheduled for January 4 and will be aired on live television.

“We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” Turner said during the after-the-final-raise special. “As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.”

Gerry Turner Titled the List, ‘Gerry Playlist’ & Included a Number of Modern Pop Artists

The list was written in pen on a piece of yellow-lined legal paper titled, “Gerry Playlist.”

Turner’s list includes Dua Lia, Latto, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Pit Bull, Doja Cat, Teddy Swims, and Adele.

He also listed Houdini, Big Energy, Trust Fall, Never Gonna Not Dance Again, Just Give Me a Reason, Used to e Young, Calm Down, Anti-Hero, Lil Boo Thang, Time of Our Lives, Give Me Everything, Vegas, The Door, Set Fire to the Rain.

Under “first dance possibilities,” he listed Celine Dion’s The Power of Love, and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Some People Felt That Gerry Turner’s Songs Weren’t ‘Old School’ Enough or Felt He Should Stay Away From ‘I Love You’ Songs

Some people mocked the list, saying that Turner picked choices that were too modern for a 72-year-old. Other fans wrote in Turner’s comment thread that he should maybe have avoided songs with the word love him them since he has been criticized for telling three women that he loved them, Faith Martin, Nist, and the other finalist, Leslie Fhima.

“LOL Gerry, u need a better playlist than this (other than the last song). Get your actual old-school faves on there.” Several fans were surprised he didn’t include the son “Don’t Stop Believing,” considering that song was played during the couple’s famous diner date.

“No way Gerry! Wedding dance for you two…Frank Sinatra – You make me feel so young. 🎼🎶❤️”

“Don’t stop believing 🎶”

“I Will Always Love You” might not be the best first dance choice 😬 the title is deceiving hahah.”

“Gerry, you have to add ‘September’ by Earth, Wind & Fire! That song always gets everyone out on the dance floor! 💃🏻🕺🏻”

“Hopefully it’s the start of him telling the truth.”

“Someone else made this up. Where are all the songs from the 60s to the 80s?”

Turner’s post earned more than 9,100 likes. The post also has more than 400 comments.

