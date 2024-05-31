Fans Consider Possibility That Gerry Turner Will Join ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Cast

It has been several months since Gerry Turner starred as the first-ever “Golden Bachelor.” He got engaged to Theresa Nist on the finale and the two tied the knot in a televised wedding that was held in January 2024, only to split three months later.

Now that ABC has announced that one of the women from Turner’s season (Joan Vassos) will be the first-ever “Golden Bachelorette,” some fans are wondering if production with bring Turner back to join the cast.

Vassos left Turner’s season after her daughter gave birth and had some complications. Many fans really liked Vassos and were sad to see her go. Even Turner was left seemingly heartbroken and visibly emotional when Vassos left. But it’s hard to say whether or not the network would try to get Turner and Vassos to reconnect.

Fans Reacted to the Idea of Gerry Turner Appearing on Joan Vassos’ Season

While it could make for some interesting television, most fans seem ready to move on from Turner and wouldn’t want to see him on Vassos’ season.

“If they have gerry show up and try to get her back I—” one person wrote.

“Honestly I am here for the chaos this would cause,” someone else said.

“Is he going to appear as a contestant,” another Redditor commented on a different thread about Turner.

“They could spin a whole story about their unfinished ending and what could have been,” a fourth comment about the idea read.

Meanwhile, on an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, two of Turner’s exes from the show spoke out on the possibility that he’d return to the show to try again with Vassos. Neither Kathy Swarts nor Susan Noles think that would happen — though they both said they’d like to make an appearance to give things a shot with the men that Vassos turns down.

Gerry Turner Reacted to Joan Vassos’ Casting

Vassos appears to have the full support of Turner as she gives love on television another chance.

“The first Golden Bachelorette… I truly can’t believe it! I’m positively overwhelmed by the love and support you are all sending my way. Thank you @abc for picking me and @bachelornation for rooting for me! As I embark on this journey, I hope to make you all proud, follow my heart, and have a lot of fun along the way,” Vassos captioned a promo video on her Instagram feed on May 15. “I’m honored to represent all of the golden ladies out there, turns out we aren’t invisible after all,” she added.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Turner took to social media to react. Overall, he thinks that Vassos will do well handing out roses.

“Dear Joan, congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one golden to another, relax, breathe and enjoy,” he captioned an Instagram post on May 14.

The “Golden Bachelorette” will air on Wednesdays on ABC.

