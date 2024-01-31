Gerry Turner Shows Off a ‘Theresa Nist’ Cereal Box

You know you’ve made it when they put your name on a cereal box.

“Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner showed off cereal boxes with his name and the name of his new wife Theresa Nist. Turner made the post on his Instagram page on January 30.

Turner revealed that Cheerios cereal sent him the boxes.

Turner and Nist married on January 4 on live television. Since then, they have frequently posted about their post-nuptial activities on their Instagram pages.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Cereal Boxes Were for ‘Honey Nut Cheerios’

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2tEgKQL9i1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Turner shared a photo showing him holding the two cereal boxes.

“Just when I thought it was another dreary rainy day these arrived. Way cool. Thanks General Mills and thanks @cheerios,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Comment writers offered positive thoughts in response to Turner’s Instagram post. “You met my grandma in Aldi today! She said you were a sweetheart!” wrote one.

“They should have sent you the heart shaped Cheerios!! 😍” another comment writer noted. “So cute! Should come with a golden rose inside the box. 😉” wrote another. Another comment writer wrote, “I hope you guys get a spin off show I want to see how your life is going. I miss you guys. I miss watching you guys.💞💍💕”

Another comment writer noted that Honey Nut Cheerios are kind of golden in color “That is sooooo cute!!! Love it” another wrote.

A Former ‘Golden Bachelor’ Contestant Liked the Cereal Boxes

April Kirkwood, a former “Golden Bachelor” contestant wrote on Turner’s comment thread, “Adorable!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Since the “golden wedding,” Turner and Nist have taken turns posting romantic photos on Instagram.

Turner revealed that he drove to New Jersey with his dog to spend time with Nist. They then posted a plethora of photos showing them out and about, including at an Italian restaurant and eating at an old-fashioned diner in what was an obvious play on their famous first-date diner experience on “The Golden Bachelor.” Turner also posted photos showing he was spending time with Nist’s grandson.

Nist posted a photo showing herself with Turner’s dog and a photo of Turner walking his dog on the beach. Although the couple initially said they were considering moving to Charleston, South Carolina, at this time, Turner seems to be going back and forth between his home in Indiana and Nist’s home in New Jersey. He then revealed he had returned to Indiana, posting a photo in that state with his dad, Everett.

Meanwhile, Nist revealed on Instagram that the couple was enjoying planning their Italian honeymoon, which she said is now scheduled for May. Along with a picture of the Italian coast, she sketched out a basic itinerary for the couple’s honeymoon, which ABC announced it was gifting them. The itinerary includes Tuscany, Rome, and the Amalfi Coast. Nist also posted an Instagram photo showing her going clothing shopping with Turner.

“Having so much fun planning and dreaming about our honeymoon in May to Italy…flying into Rome, spending a few days in Tuscany and then heading down to Sorrento and the Amalfi coast. I’ve been to Italy twice, once when I was 18, and again to visit my daughter when she studied abroad there. I can’t wait to experience it with Gerry!” she wrote with the honeymoon post.

READ NEXT: What is Joey Graziadei’s Net Worth?