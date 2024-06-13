Bachelor Nation Couple Finalizes Divorce Months After Wedding

Just months after getting married in a live, televised wedding, “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially divorced.

Turner proposed to Nist in the finale of the first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which aired in November 2023. During their “After the Final Rose” live segment, the couple revealed they would get married quickly. As People shared, the couple’s wedding aired live on ABC in January.

Just three months later, in April, Nist and Turner appeared together on “Good Morning America” to announce their split. According to TMZ on June 13, their divorce is already finalized.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Divorce Was Finalized in Indiana

TMZ reviewed the divorce paperwork, which was processed in Indiana, where Turner lives.

Both a marital settlement agreement and a summary decree for a dissolution of marriage were entered into the court system on June 13, TMZ noted.

According to TMZ’s review of the initial court filing, Turner filed for divorce on April 12. This was the same day “The Golden Bachelor” couple appeared on “Good Morning America” to reveal their split.

The couple did have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Us Weekly shared additional details after reviewing the legal documents related to Turner and Nist’s divorce. The marital settlement agreement noted the couple “lived together as husband and wife until April 12, 2024, at which time certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation.”

In addition, Us Weekly noted, Turner and Nist will keep all of their respective belongings and assets. The agreement referenced real estate holdings, personal belongings, bank accounts, employment benefits, and other similar assets.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Couple Took Steps to Speed up the Divorce Process

The summary dissolution, Us Weekly shared, was filed by Turner on June 12. It allowed the couple to proceed with the divorce while avoiding significant time in court, speeding up the process.

Both Nist and Turner signed a final hearing waiver, as well, meaning that the step of a final hearing in court was eliminated.

During their “Good Morning America” interview, “The Golden Bachelor” couple indicated they could not overcome challenges regarding their living situation. Turner lives in Indiana, while Nist lives in New Jersey.

The pair suggested they might both move to North Carolina, where her son and his family live. “The Golden Bachelor” stars later noted Turner considered relocating to New Jersey, where Nist could remain close to her daughter’s family. In the end, however, the pair never settled on a plan.

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Turner explained during the pair’s “Good Morning America” interview.

Turner added, “I think both of us feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.” He also noted, “I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

As of this writing, neither Nist nor Turner have shared anything regarding the divorce updates via their respective Instagram pages.